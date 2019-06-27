GVMC demolishes illegal structures in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh State Government, led by CM YS Jagan, has been following a policy of tracking and bringing down structures that have been built illegally or are not in compliance with the building norms. Keeping in accordance with the same, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has begun cracking its whip on illegal structures in Visakhapatnam.

Identifying the structures violating the norms, GVMC officials have reportedly issued notices to about 50people in the city. Eventually, the GVMC officials, led by chief city planner Vidyullata, swung into action and began demolishing these structures. Reports claim that close to 10 illegal structures, including buildings where a second floor was added without a permit and sheds that were put up without seeking permission from the GVMC.

Many sheds were brought down in areas like Madhurawada, Peetalavanipalem and Gajuwaka on Wednesday. Reportedly, the officials mainly focused on buildings and structures that were causing public inconvenience and harming the environment. At least five buildings were demolished from the eight zones that come under the GVMC limits and most of them were said to be violating construction of an additional floor. It may be noted that the GVMC officials will not be targeting small houses as part of this drive.

The demolition spree comes at a time when the ‘Praja Vedika’, in Amaravati, has been demolished by the State Government.