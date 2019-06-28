Rajiv Kumar Meena takes charge as Vizag Police Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar Meena took charge as the new Police Commissioner of Vizag on Thursday. The 1995-batch IPS officer, who earlier worked as the Inspector General of Police South zone Guntur range, was greeted by the outgoing Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha and other officials as he assumed charge in the city.

Speaking to media persons at his office in Vizag, the new top cop of Vizag said, “My priority is to maintain law and order in the city. We will work towards the prevention of crimes, especially, property-related offences. We will also concentrate on traffic woes to bring down the number of road accidents in the city. Also, efforts will be made towards establishing a friendly relation with the public.”

Mr. Meena also added that advanced techniques will be put into use for tackling the cybercrime cases, which have been on the rise in Vizag. The Police Commissioner further praised his predecessor and said he’ll look to further the initiatives taken by Mr. Laddha.

Mr. Laddha, who took charge as the Police Commissioner of Vizag on 30 July 2018, played a crucial role in tackling drug mafia, installing CCTV surveillance throughout the city, and addressing traffic-related issues among others. He also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the kidney racket case, of Sraddha Hospital, that had shaken the city.