A three-hour drive, early in the morning, from the heart of Visakhapatnam city takes you to Lambasingi, a place that has now gained a reputation as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh. The winding lanes, with the towering hills on each side, are reminiscent of a trip to Araku. Scenic views of the early morning light catching the hilltops, unfold the scenery around you. From the dull grey emerge green mountains, grey roads, and a white mist that seems to wrap everything in it. As you reach Lambasingi, the fog suddenly seems to get deeper and denser. There are times where you see nothing but fog, with the vehicles in front of you and the houses around you enveloped in white. As you wish to capture every moment and Instagram it, you sigh with despair, for you’re in an out of the signal zone. As you move further, widespread farms of luscious red strawberries beckon you like none other. Standing out as a huge tourist attraction at this hamlet in Visakhapatnam, strawberry picking is not to be missed at Lambasingi.

Open for most of the day, sales and strawberry picking activities at Lambasingi begin with the early rays of the sun. During the early hours, you can actually see tourists disappearing into the fog, and emerging after a while, with their hands full of strawberry boxes. Symmetric rows of strawberry shrubs laced with bright red fruit make for a lovely sight and the tourists can be spotted making merry with their cameras.

Usually cultivated in August, the crop gives fruit in September. One can purchase strawberries during the next three cold months. While the Covid-induced lockdown did threaten to play the spoilsport this time around, the recent footfall has been promising. The strawberries are being sold at Rs 400 per kg (Rs 500 per kg if the visitors choose to pick the strawberries themselves).

And you’re home with these colourful boxes of strawberries, why not make some absolutely delicious delights to woo your guests over? Dress your salads, whip up a delectable dessert or maybe even prepare some finger-lickingly good jam; these lovely fruits serve them all.