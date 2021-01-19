With 2020 seeing the likes of Aarya, Scam 1992, and Paatal Lok ruling the roost on OTT space, Indian content has surely found a huge number of takers. The first month of this new year too has seen a bunch of releases that have struck a chord with the audience. If you are someone who’s always on the lookout for interesting content, here’s a list of top Indian movies and web series that released on Netflix, Aha, and other OTTs in January 2021.

Top Indian movies and web series that released on Netflix, Aha, and other OTTs in January 2021:

#1 Is Love Enough? Sir

The movie is currently one of the top 10 trending movies on Netflix and it rightly deserves attention. Starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber, the film traces the journey of Ratna, a widowed housemaid, and her employer, Ashwin. When these two complex lives meet and greet each other every day, sparks fly. What happens later forms the rest of the story. Depicting the deeply entrenched class barriers, the film manages to touch upon very sensitive issues without non-preachy.

Where to Watch: Netflix

#2 The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen is a Malayalam film that has Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of a woman, who marries into a prominent Nair family. Though she is not well-versed with the traditional practices, she tries to compromise and satisfy her new family. The plot takes a turn as she strides out of the house, unable to take the oppression. Written and directed by Jeo Baby, the movie is a slap in the face of patriarchy.

Where to Watch: Neestream

#3 Gullak Season 2

Narrated from the perspective of an earthen piggybank aka gullak, the series revolves around a middle-class family’s aspirations and imperfect relationships. While the first season which released back in 2019 garnered positive reviews, the second season is equally heartwarming. The cast remains the same with Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar in lead roles, with Sunita Rajwar as a recurring character, Bittu ki mummy. The ensemble cast equally contributes to making the series an interesting watch.

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

#4 Mail

Director Uday Gurrala ushers us into Kambalapally village in Telangana and captures people as they are, slowly unravelling their day-to-day lives and aspirations. Set in the mid-2000s, Mail is an innocent story of a bunch of small-town men who realise that everything they see on the Internet isn’t true. Priyadarshi as Hybath, the owner of the cyber gaming centre, delivers a subtle yet effective performance. Harshith Malgireddy, Gouri Priya, and the rest of the cast live up to the expectations. All in all, the indie-spirited Mail has its heart at the right place.

Where to Watch: Aha