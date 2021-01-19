Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech has released a fact sheet providing details about is Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. According to Bharat Biotech, CDSCO has authorised the restricted use of Covaxin under clinical trial mode. The national frontline health workers under the public health program of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be covered within this undertaking. Informing the individuals about the offer for vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective Government Program Officials. Those offered Covaxin at pre-indicated stalls will have the choice to receive or reject organization of the immunization. In its fact sheet, Bharat Biotech mentioned who should not take the Covaxin shots.

Who should not take the Covaxin shot?

According to Bharat Biotech, people should refrain from taking Covaxin if they

Have a history of allergies Have fever Have a bleeding disorder or are on blood thinners. Are immune-compromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system. Are pregnant or breastfeeding. Have received another Covid vaccine. Any other serious health-related issues as determined by the vaccinator or by the officer supervising the vaccination.

Who is eligible to get the Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine?

Bharat Biotech said that CDSCO has authorized the Restricted Use of Covaxin under Clinical Trial Mode. “Individuals who are prioritized under the public health program of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The government of India will be covered under this endeavor Informing the individuals about the offer for vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective Government Program Officials. Those offered the vaccine at pre-specified booths will have the option to receive or reject the administration of the vaccine,” Bharat Biotech said in its statement.

What are the risks of the Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine?

Injection site pain

Injection site swelling

Injection site redness

Injection site itching

Stiffness in the upper arm

Weakness in the injection arm

Bodyache

Headache

Fever

Malaise

Weakness

Rashes

Nausea

Vomiting

There is a remote chance that the BHARAT BIOTECH COVID-19 VACCINE (Covaxin) could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction may very rarely occur after getting a dose of the Bharat Biotech Covid-19 Vaccine (Covaxin). For this reason, your vaccination provider will ask you to stay for 30 minutes after each dose of vaccination at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include:

Difficulty in breathing

Swelling of your face and throat

A fast heartbeat

Rash all over your body

Dizziness and weakness

The company further stated, “These may not be all the possible side effects of the Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine (Covaxin). Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine (Covaxin) is still being studied in clinical trials.

The vaccine maker also said that pregnant and breastfeeding women should not get the vaccine as the effect of the vaccine has not been studied in pregnant women and nursing mothers.