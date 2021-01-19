Vizag is known for its beautiful beaches and serene ghats. The archaeological sites in the city only add to the city’s charm. One such treat is Pavuralakonda, a 3rd Century BCE Ancient Buddhist Heritage Site near Bheemili in Vizag. However, much to our dismay, such heritage sites in Vizag are being exploited by the general public for their petty pleasures, including biker groups exercising their skills, being oblivious to the culture and heritage associated with the area.

In January 2020, concerned about further deterioration of the site, Jayshree Hatangadi, an ardent heritage enthusiast in Vizag, urged the Archaeology and Museums department of Andhra Pradesh to take the necessary action of erecting a gate at the entrance of the site to limit the access to motor vehicles. However, due to certain limitations, the Archaeology department couldn’t meet with Ms Hatangadi’s proposal. With the pandemic following soon after, the process of safekeeping the site had slowed down.

On a trip to Pavuralakonda earlier this month, a group of 50 heritage enthusiasts, led by Jayshree, were saddened by the litter spread around the site in Vizag, leading them to set up a temporary barrier made of boulders. Despite that, trespassing became a common phenomenon. Subsequently, the Commissioner of The Archaeology and Museums Department, Vani Mohan Gali, has granted permission to erect a gate and required signboards at the entrance of Pavuralakonda, provided the funds are arranged by the public.

Speaking with Yo!, Jayshree Hatangadi was delighted to share that the group has raised close to sixty thousand rupees, out of the requisite total fund of one lakh rupees for the project. With all the paperwork in place, Jayshree and her team are all set to start with the construction.