Former Minister and five-time MLA Reddi Satyanarayana died at his native village Pedagogada in Anakapalle district on 5 November morning. He was 99.

Fondly called by his constituency people as ‘Satyam mastaru’, he was elected to the Assembly for five consecutive terms during the period between 1983 and 2004. He had served as the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries during the regime of NTR.

Known for his simplicity, Satyanarayana used to travel in RTC buses even when he was the Minister. Satyanarayana had also served as a TTD Board member.

After being elected as an independent candidate in 1983, Satyanarayana joined the TDP in 1984. A winner of five consecutive elections, the former Minister, however, was defeated in the elections held in 2004.

Expressing grief over the death of Reddi Satyanarayana, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he (Satyanarayana) had contributed a lot to the development of the Madugula constituency. Describing him a man of simplicity, the Chief Minister said the party lost a senior leader.

Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his sympathies to the family members of the former Minister.

Anakapalle MP C M Ramesh, while expressing condolences, said that the five-time MLA had worked hard for the development of the Madugula constituency.

“After my victory in the general elections, I visited his house and took his blessings,” recalled the MP. He expressed sympathies to the family members of Satyanarayana.

