Bigg Boss Telugu is inching close to the finale week, currently in its tenth week. The voting polls are active, until Friday midnight. While the housemates can eliminate contestants, the audience has the power to save the nominated contestants. Cast your votes for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant either through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the voting numbers given below:

Yashmi: 7997983714

Gautham: 7997983717

Prerana: 7997983708

Nikhil: 7997983707

Prithvi: 7997983709

Hariteja: 7997983718

Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

Highlights

Here are some of the nomination highlights:

1. Nomination Twist:

The audience loves Bigg Boss for its notable twists and turns in the game. This week’s nomination is another example. Usually, a housemate was allowed to nominate two other housemates in the nomination process. This week, however, each housemate can nominate only one person.

This nomination is more crucial for the housemates and the audience as it will reveal the housemate’s real faces and feelings.

2. Cold Wars:

Since the wildcard entries, some original contestants have been competing with the wildcards and expressing their anger passively. Prithvi and Rohini always clash during the nominations, about each other’s gameplay throughout the week and this week was not an exception. Hariteja and Prerana have had internal conflicts for several weeks.

During this week’s nomination, Hariteja suggested ending the conflict of reasonless nominations. Along with that, Vishnu Priya and Prerana’s never-ending conflict resurfaced in yesterday’s nomination episode.

3. Nikhil’s Clash with Gautam:

Nikhil’s aggressive gameplay last week captured the audience’s attention. Nikhil and Gautam have been competing with each other since the fifth week, each of them trying to prove their strength in the game. Nikhil’s nomination points to Gautam had mixed reactions from the audience.

While some audience argued that his nomination points were incorrect, others expressed that Gautam was wrong. This heated argument added to the dramatic nominations, entertaining the audience.

4. Gangavva’s sharp jab:

Gangavva is one of the wildcard entries this season. The housemates have yet to nominate Gangavva, but none of them nominated her to avoid it to prevent any backlash as she is a senior housemate. She nominated Yashmi, saying she gets very upset if she loses the game and does not interact with the housemates.

Gangavva also expressed that Yashmi and Prerana always shout at Gautam, despite him playing his game. This nomination earned some shocks from the audience about Gangavva’s nomination choice.

5. Yashmi’s Debate:

Gautam and Yashmi have been clashing with each other for two weeks. In the previous week’s nomination, the duo gained major attention from the audience with their clash. Nagarjuna highlighted the nomination process in the weekend episode last week as well.

During yesterday’s nomination episode, Gautam and Yashmi nominated each other, electing heated debates from the duo. The argument concluded with Gautam promising he would not address her as ‘akka’.

6. Mega Chief’s Saving with a Twist:

Initially, Rohini was one of the nominated housemates. Avinash being the Mega Chief gained the power to save one of the nominated housemates. With great power comes great responsibility, just like Avinash had to nominate one housemate directly along with reasons. Avinash saved Rohini and directly nominated Nikhil.

This was unexpected because Avinash and Nikhil were on the same team last week. Avinash’s reason was that Nikhil was being too aggressive in the games which would affect him badly in the upcoming weeks.

Expectations:

Today’s episode promises a lot of drama and action-packed tasks. The promo reveals that Rohini, Nabeel, and Prithvi claimed a mystery red suitcase, which was later revealed to have the power to become a Mega Chief contender.

Unexpected wins, alliances, and strategies are brewing in the Bigg Boss house, making the entertainment limitless. Yashmi gained notice from the audience and the housemates during the weekend episode, where she was corrected for her behaviour. She might be the new target for a potential elimination this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu has entered its tenth week, making each episode more and more interesting. The popular reality show has gained a huge viewership over the years. With the weekend episodes and an elimination completed, the housemates gear up for a new week, packed with challenges.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss 8 Telugu highlights and voting updates.