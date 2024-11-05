Birthdays or special occasions shouldn’t pass without a sweet surprise! While cakes and chocolates are a must, special occasions call for a special treat or more – a special cake! So, why settle for a regular one? When you can try these viral Dream Cakes? These yummy chocolaty goodies are a viral sensation that is taking Instagram by storm. Originating in the Middle East, this multi-layered cake made its way to Visakhapatnam. On that note, let’s see where you can find them.

1. The Chocolate Fusion

When it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth- Chocolate Fusion does it best. From Korean Bento Cakes to Dream Cakes, this home baker brings trending treats to town. DM HERE to get your order.

2. Happy Cakes

Happy Cakes by Vimala brings Dream Cakes topped with chocolates vapours and fresh fruits. A perfect Indulgence for every celebration. Check them out HERE.

3. Brownie & Coo.

Brownie&coo. brings custom desserts perfect for every event! Indulge in their centred-filled Biscoff cake and Belgian cakes, Nutella Brownies, and Dream cakes – straight from heaven. Order your yummylicious treat HERE.

4. Yashashvi Homemade Cakes

Eating cakes becomes healthy with Yashashvi’s Homemade cakes. Neelavi from Arilova, Visakhapatnam bakes brownies and Dream Cakes without any added preservatives. Contact her Instagram account HERE to get your healthy treat.

5. Brown Sugar

Bringing Dubai’s most famous Sebastian Cheese Cake and Dream cake to Visakhapatnam, Brown Sugar offers a delicious burst of chocolaty layers that you will never forget. Discover their delicious offerings HERE.

6. Cupcake Bakery

Cupcake Bakery in Visakhapatnam brings trendy cakes for reasonable prices. Their cute and well-decorated cakes are a treat to both your eye and mouth. Order yours HERE.

Nothing screams “celebration” like a multi-layered box of chocolaty goodness. These homemade treats by Visakhapatnam bakers are filled with chocolates and a whole lot of love. So, add a perfect personal touch to your special moments with these Dream Cakes in Visakhapatnam.

