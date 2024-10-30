Desserts – the sweetest form of self-love. Whether you are having a bad day, celebrating a happy occasion, or simply craving something delicious – all it takes is a sugary delight to complement every mood. However, when they are expensive, our hearts sink and our pockets feel empty. But don’t worry! We have come up with a few spots in Visakhapatnam where you can enjoy some good desserts at only Rs 100.

1. The Chocolate Bowl

Do you love waffles, but feel that they are overpriced? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! The Chocolate Bowl in Visakhapatnam has waffles, cotton candy, and spirals that will satiate your sweet cravings without making you go bankrupt. Some of their unique desserts include Dry-fruit Putherekulu Ice cream and Waffles topped with paan stuffing.

Prices: Starting at Rs 49/-

Location: Dwarakanagar 3rd Lane

2. The Cheesecake House

To all those cheese lovers out there, enjoying creamy cheesecakes has now become easier with this new dessert joint in Visakhapatnam. The Cheesecake House provides cheesecakes, brownies and cupcakes in different flavours that will surely steal your heart! Note that the shop is only open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Prices: Starting at Rs 19/-

Location: Opposite The Park Hotel

3. Mumbai Kulfi

Ice cream lovers, you can’t skip this place! Mumbai Kulfi in Visakhapatnam serves over 70 flavours of ice creams and kulfis. Everything here is made up of fresh fruit pulp, making it one of the ideal spots for healthy desserts in Visakhapatnam.

Prices: Starting at Rs 29/-, everything is under 100/-

Location: Bhanoji Nagar, Ram Nagar

4. Melt

This place serves ice-creams with a Korean twist! Pick any of your favourite flavours and they will be combined with water and milk and kept in a machine. Now, this liquid will turn into snowy ice. You can top it with colourful sprinkles and enjoy this delicacy.

Prices: Rs 100/-

Location: Youth Icon Store, RK Beach

5. Bun Mawa

Chennai’s nostalgic and famous sweet, Bun Butter Jam has reached Visakhapatnam now! This simple yet mouth-watering dish will melt in your mouth, leaving a heavenly aftertaste. Along with this, you can also enjoy Rabdi Bun, Kowa Bun, and Kowa Gulab Jamun Bun at pocket-friendly prices.

Prices: Starts with Rs 50/-, everything is under Rs 100/-

Location: Sukanya Theatre, Gopalapatnam

Now, indulging in sweet treats doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag! These dessert spots in Visakhapatnam offer delicious and affordable treats for every sweet tooth. So, whether you’re craving waffles or ice creams, you can satisfy your desires without breaking the bank! Try them and let us know what your favourite spot is.

