Who doesn’t love a warm cup of coffee on a cosy day? Imagine a perfectly brewed smooth and creamy cappuccino, where the boldness of espresso meets the softness of foam. Each sip is a delightful blend of rich and light flavours that make everything feel just right. Here’s a list of five cafes in Visakhapatnam where you can indulge in such perfect, creamy cappuccinos!

Bae’s Cappuccino

With freshly baked cakes, cosy wood interiors, and more, Bae’s Cappucino is a must-visit for those who love their coffee on the grand side. Their Cappucino Grande is served in a huge cup, giving you a perfect boost of energy that lasts a whole day.

Location: 4th Town Police Station, Ameya Prime

Starts at: Rs 120/-

Bean Board

How can we leave this one out? Bean Board never disappoints in providing the best coffees. A sip of their frosty cappuccinos will take you to an exotic world of coffee. Pair it with their decadent chocolate cookies – this combo is pure bliss for the senses.

Location: Chinna Waltair

Starts at: Rs 130/- or 180

Cafe Coffee Day

Never gets old!

Apart from the breathtaking views, CCD offers a variety of cappuccinos to satisfy every palate. One of their top picks? The Hazelnut Cappuccino, a creamy masterpiece. It is a must-try for nutty flavour enthusiasts.

Location: RK Beach

Starts at: Rs 195/-

Barista

Barista near Varun Inox offers a delightful Classic Cappuccino that satisfies your caffeine cravings. Topped with cocoa powder, their coffee art adds an extra touch of deliciousness.

Location: Varun Inox

Starts at: Rs 109/-

Cafooze

Cafooze is one of the best coffee shops in Visakhapatnam. It has one of the biggest menus and offers multiple options. Cappucino lovers, get ready for a double dose of happiness with their Double Shot Cappuccino.

Location: Pandurangapuram

Starts at: Rs 149/-

From frosty delights to double-shot boosts, these cafes in Visakhapatnam offer the ultimate coffeeholic experience. Which one are you heading to next for your perfect cappuccino fix? Let us know!

