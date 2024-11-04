While everyone is glued to the screens by constantly checking the box office collections of Sigham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, let us tell you that this week of November is packed with more drama, romance and thrilling new OTT releases. From Telugu’s most anticipated movie Devara: Part 1 to Malayalam’s heart-warming family drama Kanakarjyam, here is the list of new OTT releases coming this week.

Romance

1. Love Village (Season 2)

Season 2 of the reality television series, Love Village, is now here! The new season of this show will have contestants between the ages of 35 and 60, who are craving love in their lives.

Release date: November 5

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Meet Me Next Chrismas

Layla is racing through New York City to get the hottest ticket in town – The sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. Can she get her hands on the ticket and live the fairytale romance she desperately needs?

Release date: November 6

OTT platform: Netflix

3. My Dad’s Christmas Date

A 16-year-old tries to play mistletoe matchmaker with his widowed father on Christmas Eve. Can her matchmaking skills find her father a good partner?

Release date: November 8

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

Zubin, a young man with high hopes for love, finds his life turned upside down when his fiancée unexpectedly breaks off their engagement. Through a series of humorous misadventures, he stumbles through the ups and downs of modern romance, discovering new facets of himself and growing in unexpected ways along the journey.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: November 8

Thrillers

5. 10 Days of Curious Man

A jaded writer starts his own investigation when suddenly a woman goes missing in Istanbul. He gets tangled in a deadly chain of events while on his quest for a good story. Will he be able to reach the climax of the story or will he create a new end?

Release date: November 7

OTT platform: Netflix

6. Alex Rider (Seasons 1-3)

An ordinary teenager Alex Rider, gets enlisted on behalf of the MI6. He discovers he posessed skills he didn’t know about to become an extraordinary spy.

Release date: November 8

OTT platform: Prime Video

7. Devara: Part 1

In a village where battles between the clans cost the livelihoods of many innocent people. Vara, a shy son of the chief, tries to change the way villagers live with his uncanny ways.

Can he put an end to all the bloodshed that’s been a part of this place for an eternity? Don’t miss out, on this one of the most anticipated new OTT releases of this week!

Release date: November 8

OTT platform: Netflix

Feel-good

8. Vijay 69

Do dreams need to have an age?

Filled with passion, a 69-year-old man decides to compete in a triathlon contest. While everyone makes fun of him, and the whole world is acting against his will, can he take part in the contest?

Release date: November 8

OTT platform: Netflix

7. Kanakarajyam

An ex-army man Ramanadhan gets employed as the security guard of a jewellery shop. Whereas, Murali Gopy is struggling to get her daughter married. Both of them are facing the same economic issues but with their own baggage.

This Malayalam drama delves into a 2005 jewellery heist and the lives it disrupted. Being Indran’s best work after the movie Home, Kanakarajyam is a noteworthy OTT release this week.

Release date: November 5

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

8. Gorre Puranam

A sheep named Ram has always gazed longingly from a hilltop at the perfect spot beyond his reach. Driven by this dream, he finally makes the journey only to find himself ensnared and imprisoned upon arrival.

Release date: November 8

OTT Platform: Zee5

9. Kozhipannai Chelladurai

A heartfelt Tamil drama about two siblings overcoming tragedy and finding strength in the family.

Release date: November 5

OTT Platform: Zee5

Miscellaneous

12. Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson captures inside footage from the fighters’ training camps, giving viewers a close-up look at the grit, determination and physical demands of preparing for the can’t-miss boxing mega-event.

Release date: November 7

OTT Platform: Netflix

13. The Cage

A young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected combat comes his way. While aiming to get fame, can he survive the brutal rival in the cage?

Release date: November 8

OTT Platform: Netflix

14. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Season 1)

A stuntman, Bunny, recruits a struggling actress Honey for a side gig. Their hurdles turn into a world full of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later when their dangerous past caught up with them, they have to, once again, come together, to save their child.

Release date: November 7

OTT platform: Prime Video

15. Born for the Spotlight

Every actress loves to be in the spotlight, but at what cost? When Hsueh Ya-chi decides to marry Li Zi-chi, her friendship with Chou Fan eventually drifts apart. Chasing art, fame and passion these women try to push themselves in the ruthless world of glamour and start competing to be the best.

Release date: November 7

OTT platform: Netflix

With new stories of drama, romance, action and feel-good awaiting you this week, let us know which one of these new OTT releases piqued your interest!

