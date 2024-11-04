A new week is here, bringing along some exciting new OTT releases to excite and entertain! K-drama fans in particular have a reason to rejoice as there are many interesting titles releasing soon. Starring our favourite heart-throbs including Ji Chang Wook, Kim Sejong, and more – there’s no room for disappointment. Without further ado, here’s a look at 6 new K-dramas releasing on OTT during this week of November 2024:

1. Brewing Love

Are you a fan of unexpected yet swoon-worthy romances? If yes, this one is for you.

Brewing Love is a romantic K-drama that follows an emotionally closed-off former soldier-turned-salesperson as she falls in love with the CEO of a local brewery. Tune into this K-drama and watch romance brew in between the leads!

Release Date: November 4

OTT Platform: Viki

2. Gangnam B-side

Here’s another excellent addition to the K-drama crime genre! Gagnam B Side follows a prosecutor, a detective, and a broker as they join forces to chase a missing club ace. In their pursuit, they enter a corrupted world, where they have to take down some of Seoul’s most powerful people to succeed in their mission.

The K-drama stars Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook, Ha Yoon-kyung and Kim Hyeong-seo among others in lead roles.

Release date: November 6

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Blind Season 1

A detective, a judge, and a social welfare become victims as they are unfairly accused of different crimes. Truth comes to light as the trio untangles the mystery behind the crimes and attempts to catch the real perps.

Release date: November 6

OTT Platform: Viki

4. Face Me

Once again, the ‘opposites attract’ trope wins. Face Me is a medical mystery thriller that follows the unexpected bond that blossoms between a frugal plastic surgeon and a passionate crime detective with a violent streak. The unlikely pair solve mysteries together, and eventually, they mystery of each other.

Release date: November 6

OTT Platform: Viki

5. The Fiery Priest Season 2

One of the most popular K-dramas is making a comeback as part of the new OTT releases this week!

The earlier season followed a Catholic priest and a young detective working together to solve a murder. In this season, the duo join forces again and attempt to take down a massive drug cartel with the help of a new detective.



Release Date: November 8

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Mr. Plankton

Looking for something funny and lighthearted? Mr Plankton follows the story of an unlucky man, Hae Jo, who makes the decision to go on the last pilgrimage of his life.

As it turns out, misery loves company, and his company ends up being his ex-girlfriend – the world’s unluckiest bride! What happens as the unlucky ex-couple is forced to go on a journey together? Watch and find out!

Release Date: November 8

OTT Platform: Netflix

With so many new releases on OTT this week – there’s no room for disappointment or boredom! From romance to mystery, this list of new K-dramas in this week of November 2024 has it all. Which one of these titles are you adding to your watchlist? Comment below and let us know.

