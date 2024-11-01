It’s November, and that means 2025 is just two months away! That’s quite a stressful thought, isn’t it? If you need a distraction from the looming end-of-the-year anxiety, we’ve got you covered. From Devara: Part 1 to Dune: Prophecy, there are a number of engaging OTT releases dropping this November that you can start streaming this week! So, immerse yourself in some entertainment with the following list of upcoming movies and web series:

Movies

1. Kishkindha Kaandam

In this mystery thriller, a forest official and his father dive into the unsettling occurrences disrupting a village within the Kallepathi Reserve Forest.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 1

2. Black

Seeking peace and privacy, a young couple moves into a quiet row house, only for a violent storm and eerie forces to unravel their marriage.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 1

3. Vijay 69

This quirky slice-of-life film follows a 69-year-old man who decides to compete in a triathlon, setting off on a unique journey.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 8

4. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

A romantic comedy that explores the highs and lows of modern love. The story follows Zubin, a young man whose life takes a humorous turn after his fiancée rejects him, leading to self-discovery and growth.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: November 8

5. Look Back

This animated movie is a touching story of friendship. Fujino, confident and extroverted, and Kyomoto, a reclusive shut-in, bond over their love for drawing manga.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 8

6. Devara: Part 1

A village leader’s son secretly carries on his father’s fight against smuggling, keeping up a facade of weakness and pretending his father is still alive.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 8

7. Vettiyan

Uncaeing for rules, a police officer with no forgiveness for law-breakers confronts ssome ruthless criminals.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 15

8. Maa Naana Superhero

This Telugu drama tells the heartfelt story of a father and son who embark on a journey to discover the true meaning of family and love.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 15

9. Appudo Ippudo Eppudo

Set in the world of racing, this romantic drama brings high-speed action and tender moments, starring Rukmini Vasanth and Divyansha Kaushik.

OTT Platforms: SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 20

10. A Quiet Place: Day One

In this thriller, a woman and other survivors navigate an alien invasion in New York City, where they must remain silent to avoid drawing deadly creatures.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 28

Web Series

11. Mithya: The Darker Chapter (Season 2)

The new season follows Juhi as she faces plagiarism accusations after publishing her latest book. Meanwhile, Rhea continues her vendetta against Juhi and seeks to gain acceptance in her family. This is one of the most-anticipated OTT releases this week and in November.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: November 1

12. Blind (Season 1)

Accused of being a serial killer, a detective races against time to clear his name and expose the true culprit.

OTT Platform: Viki

Release Date: November 6

13. Dirty Jobs (Seasons 1-2)

Mike Rowe takes on gritty, tough jobs alongside everyday workers in this Discovery Channel series.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 7

Here’s a glimpse of the show:

14. Alex Rider

Alex, a teenager, discovers that his late uncle was a spy, leading him into a world of espionage to uncover the truth.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 8

15. Dune: Prophecy

Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ rise, two Harkonnen sisters fight to protect humanity’s future and create the mystical Bene Gesserit order.

OTT Platform: JioCinema Premium

Release Date: November 18

16. Cross (Season 1)

Detective Alex Cross, along with his partner John Sampson, chases a ruthless serial killer while confronting threats from his past.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 14

17. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2

The final season continues with Myagi-Do’s journey in Spain for the Sekai Taikai, facing new challenges and foes.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 15

18. Nayanthara – Beyond The Fairytale

This documentary offers an intimate look at Nayanthara’s life, detailing her rise to fame and personal struggles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 18

19. Cruel Intentions

Step-siblings Caroline and Lucien hatch a manipulative scheme targeting the U.S. Vice President’s daughter, blending seduction and power games.

OTT Platforms: SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 21

20. The Empress Season 2

The series follows Bavarian princess-turned-Austrian empress Elisabeth as she faces new challenges in the royal court.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 22

That’s a wrap on the OTT releases coming up in November 2024, that you can start streaming this week. Don’t forget to grab your favourite munchies and get comfortable on your couch before pressing play!

