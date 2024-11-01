With the Swaganika bloodline battles for inheritance, and Sathyam forging a new heart-warming bond with a spirit, these Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam OTT releases are on everyone’s search bar right now! So without further delay, dive into these captivating narratives that everyone is buzzing about!

1. Swag

Bhavabuti is a police officer who is living a perfect married life, but everything starts falling apart when Bhavabuti’s wife’s pregnancy often ends in miscarriages, ultimately leading to their separation.

Directed by Hasith Goli, Swag movie follows the story of the Swaganika bloodline who changes the matriarchal society into a patriarchal society.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

2. Sathyam Sundaram

In 1999, Sathyam and his family were forced to leave Guntur and start fresh in Visakhapatnam. Two decades later, Sathyam returns to Guntur for his cousin’s wedding, where he encounters Sundaram a spirit, who helps him unravel hidden emotions and long-lost connections.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Mathu Vadalara 2

Babu Mohan and Yesu are two jobless young men who join the ‘HE’ team by bribing their way in. However, their excellent skills in the team soon earned them fame and admiration from their colleagues. One day, they were partying in a lounge and encountered Tejaswi Thota, a criminal who the police had been looking for a long time.

OTT platform: Netflix

4. Viswam

Gopi flies down to Hyderabad from Italy for the love of his life, Sameera. A few dramatic incidents between the two reveal Gopi’s real identity as Viswam. Why does Viswam become Gopi?

Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, Viswam is a much-awaited action comedy movie of Gopichand hitting OTT.

OTT platform: Netflix

5. Black

Vasanth and Aaranya looking for a peaceful retreat, move to a serene row house. However, a violent storm traps them in an unknown place, with unsettling forces threatening their marriage.

Directed by debutant KG Balasubramani, Black is an official remake of the Hollywood film Coherence.

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

6. Hitler

When Selva relocates to Chennai for a new job, he unexpectedly finds himself implicated in a string of heists, raising the question, could it all be more than mere coincidence? Hitler weaves a tale of revenge against the backdrop of political chaos, with high-stake robberies, impending elections, and a budding romance.

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

7. Kishkindha Kaandam

A retired ex-military man hides his worsening memory issues from his family and village. When his son’s new wife notices his strange behaviour, she uncovers a haunting family secret – the mystery of her husband’s missing child from a previous marriage.

OTT release: Disney+ Hotstar

With Gopichand’s eagerly awaited horror comedy Viswam and the thrilling Malayalam film Kishkindha Kaandam in the mix, be sure to catch these Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam OTT releases. Get ready for a thrilling ride that promises excitement and surprises at every turn!

