In today’s world, public figures are often viewed as other-worldly and elite. But as some say, “Celebrities are just normal people,” and the common language that all regular folks speak is just one: food! Many celebrities love food as we do, and some even adore our favourite dishes and restaurants. Vizagites, don’t fret, for we aren’t left out of this loop. A couple of eateries in Visakhapatnam are known to be appreciated by celebrities and politicians, and we’ve got a list of them:

1. Venkatadri Vantillu

The legendary director, SS Rajamouli, visited this iconic restaurant back in 2019. He even took to social media to express his feelings after eating here, and said, “It is very rare to find healthy food that tastes really good. Indirakka at Venkatadri Vantillu in Vizag does it with korralu dosa..Delicious..😋.” Check out his post on X here.

Started by Indira Vankineni, Venkatadri Vantillu is one woman’s dream come true. To financially support her family, she ventured into the food businessin 2002 with just Rs 5,000/-. In a tiny, rented space, she began making punukulu, mirchi bhajji, masala vada and other snacks. Much positive feedback motivated her to introduce her signature dish – sponge dosa. Since its inception, Venkatadri Vantillu and Vizag have never been the same.

Known for its mesmerizing Ghee Karam Sponge Dosa which is served with a variety of rich chutneys and sambar, this place presently offers an extensive range of dosas, pesarettus, and idlis at prices that won’t burden your wallet. Venkatadri Vantillu also offers an array of fresh fruit juices, shakes, and desserts.

2. Vasena Poli

There’s no better brag than impressing the (former) Vice President of India, and Vasena Poli – a humble tiffin stall in Vizag – did just that! On a visit to the coastal town in 2021, M Venkiah Naidu enjoyed a signature meal of “Vasena Poli” idli, i.e., idli made from millet flour and steamed in conically-folded leaf-plates or Vistarakulu!

Beyond satisfied with his food, the politician went on social media to make a viral post about his experience. “Had a sumptuous breakfast of millet idlis today made by ‘Vasena Poli’ stall run by a young agri-entrepreneur Chittem Sudheer in Visakhapatnam. With a rich flavour and taste, such millet-based food offer a healthy and organic alternative to our diet… Such innovative efforts by our youth to go back to our traditional diet & lifestyle are commendable.”

Chittem Sudheer, the owner of the stall, hails from Guntur and takes a health-focused approach to his cooking. In an interview with Yo Vizag, he shared that he uses Vistaraku leaf because it is anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic and contains antioxidants.

One of the most popular eateries in Visakhapatnam, you can find hearty dishes here including Millet Dosa, Millet Soup, Jowar Roti, and over 6 kinds of Millet Idlis!

3. Hut Arabica

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ expressed his love for Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC)’s Araku Valley coffee globally. The brand plays a big role in the ‘Make in India’ movement and its mission of helping local products attain global recognition. More importantly, the coffee, produced in the highlands of Alluri Seetharamaraju region, has an exceptionally rich taste and aroma that one can’t forget!

The Prime Minister was first seen enjoying this coffee with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the G20 Summit in Delhi. Though he did not physically visit the cafe in Vizag, the same mesmerizing taste of Araku Valley Coffee can be found at Hut Arabica in Vizag, a Girijan Co-operative Corporation Ltd initiative! You can find a variety of hot and cold coffees, cappuccinos, americanos, and lattes, coming in vanilla, chocolate, and caramel flavours.

4. S kota’s Hotel Muntaj

If you’ve heard of Hotel Muntaj, you’ve probably heard of the tagline that goes with it – “Prabhas’ favourite fry piece biryani!” Being a staple since 1974, this restaurant is a favourite among our favourite celebrities! As it is situated on the Vizag-Araku route, many film troupes that set out to shoot at the hill station grab a few bags of Hotel Muntaj’s famous Biryani for the road.

The restaurant was started by a couple in S Kota 55 years ago. Today, their three sons run the place and have opened its branches in Visakhapatnam – which have risen to become some of the most popular eateries here.

Famous celebrities including Sathyaraj, Nani, Saptagiri, Raghu Kunche, and more have dined at the original outlet in S Kota.

Some of the specialities here (apart from the Chicken Fry Piece Biryani) include the Chicken Dum Biriyani, Chicken Tikka Biriyani, and Mutton Kheema Biriyani.

5. Taj’s Korean Food Truck

This is a first-of-its-kind food truck in Vizag that serves exciting Korean dishes including ramen, Korean fried chicken, corndogs, Korean sandwiches and more. Visakhapatnam MP Bharat Mathwas recently seen trying their Chicken Tenders and complimenting them for tasting good. The MP also said that they had ordered in from the place previously, and liked the food then too! His visit to the food truck was a part of Bharat’s outing with popular food Youtuber Street Byte. You can watch the video here.

Despite being a new addition to Vizag’s food scene, the food truck has quickly grown in popularity for bringing flavourful Korean cuisine to the city.

While there are likely many more such restaurants, cafes, and food stalls that are frequented by the stars, these five eateries in Visakhapatnam have been publicly visited by the aforementioned figures. If you haven’t had a chance to try out food at these places yet, make sure to visit and find out what the hype is about!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.