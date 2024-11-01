Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the free gas cylinder scheme (Deepam 2) at Eedupuram village in Itchapuram mandal of Srikakulam district on 1 November.

The Chief Minister, who arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport in the morning, proceeded directly to Eedupuram and took part in the distribution of free gas cylinders to beneficiaries in the village.

Chandrababu Naidu visited the house of a woman beneficiary of the free gas cylinder scheme, Santhamma, and got the cylinder fixed to the stove at her house and interacted with her family members. Later, he prepared tea on the stove using the gas supplied free of cost.

The Chief Minister also went to the house of another woman and handed over a pension to her. He assured her of sanctioning a house and directed the officials to get the work started immediately.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu, party leaders and officials.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, who arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport on a two-day tour of North Andhra, was accorded a warm welcome by Ministers, public representatives and officials at Visakhapatnam Airport.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, DCP D Mary Prashanthi, RDO P Srilekha welcomed the Chief Minister.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu