Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has given a warning the police of action if they continue to drag their feet in dealing with criminals with an iron hand.

Addressing a gathering at Pithapuram, from where he was elected to the Assembly, on 4 November, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed ire at the police for not arresting a person of a particular caste. Unless the police mend their ways, they will have to face action, he warned.

Taking a serious view of growing incidents of assault on girls, Pawan Kalyan have a warning to the police and said they should curb the menace. “If they they remain insensitive and lethargic, I will take the charge of Home portfolio. In such a case, the situation will be different,” the actor-turned-politician said in anger.

“Criminals in the State need UP-type treatment. Don’t allow the situation in the State to go to such a level,” he remarked while observing that the safety of women was the responsibility of the police.

On differences between the cadres of TDP and Jana Sena in some places, the Jana Sena chief said the alliance government was stable in the State. “Both Chandrababu Naidu and me have clarity on various issues and none can disturb the government,” he clarified.

Read also- Two die in road accidents in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu