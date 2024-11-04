A youth died on the spot in a road accident at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on 4 November morning. According to the police, the accident occurred when a bus hit the two-wheeler on which the youth was going.

The identity and other details of the victim are yet to be known. A case was registered.

In another road accident at Arilova in the city of Visakhapatnam, on 3 November, an old man died and two others sustained injuries.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a car dashed against the man, B Koteswara Rao, and his wife when they were purchasing fruits from a pushcart vendor who was also injured. The three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Koteswara Rao succumbed to injuries.

Lorry hits divider at NAD

A lorry hit a divider at Kakani Nagar near NAD junction in the city in the wee hours of 4 November. However, no one was injured in the incident.

According to reports, the lorry, which was going towards Sheela Nagar, hit the divider while trying to overtake an autorickshaw. As no vehicles were coming on the route at that time, a major accident was averted.

The lorry was moved to a trolley with the help of a crane. As a result, traffic came to a halt for a while.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu