A youth died in a road accident near Panorama Hills in the limits of the PM Palem police station of Visakhapatnam on 1 November night. The youth was identified as Kranti Kumar, an employee of Tech Mahindra located at IT SEZ in the city.

Kranti Kumar, who belonged to Madhurawada, was returning from duty. Passers-by, who noticed the youth lying in the road, took him to GITAM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. It is yet to be known how the accident occurred.

Following information, police visited the spot and registered a case. The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem examination.

Accident victim succumbs

Apart from this incident in Visakhapatnam, an employee of Hetero who was severely injured in a road accident on the National Highway near Nakkapalli in Anakapalle district on 31 October, died while undergoing treatment in KGH on 1 November.

According to reports, the employee, Sahoo of Odisha, was staying in a colony in Nakkapalli. The accident occurred when the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a vehicle in the night. He was admitted to a hospital in Nakkapalli and later shifted to KGH as his condition turned critical.

He succumbed to injuries while getting treatment in KGH.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu