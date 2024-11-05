The Indian Army is often associated in the film industry with patriotism. However, the recently released Tamil movie, ‘Amaran’ had more to offer than that. The bond between Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in Amaran added layers to Major Mukund Vradarajan’s character.

While this movie is gaining love due to the overall portrayal of Major Mukund’s life, another part of the movie gaining recognition is the love story and the chemistry between the actors. However, this is not the first time that the film industry tried to attempt romance like this.

So, if brave soldiers turning soft in love is your genre, then watch these movies on OTT that will make you feel butterflies and sorrow at the same time!

1. Sita Ramam

When it comes to period romantic dramas starring army officers that have an emotional depth, nothing can beat Sita Ramam. The movie’s charm is in the sheer simplicity of its lead – Ram.

Lieutenant Ram is an orphaned army officer serving at the Kashmir border. He falls in love with an anonymous person named Sita Mahalakshmi. The awestruck chemistry between these will make you fall in love with Ram’s character.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Kaatru Veliyidai

Mani Ratnam’s never-ending saga of writing mature high-stakes characters got us the movie, Kaatru Veliyidai.

Produced in 2017, this movie is a Tamil-language romantic war drama. When an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft is shot down by the enemy Stinger Missile, pilot Squadron Leader Varun Chakrapani gets captured by the Pakistani troops. While he is held captive he reminisces about his love of life – Leela.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

3. Major

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, as a child, has always been curious about the world around him.

Soon, he develops a fascination for the life of a soldier. From then on, he constantly dreams of becoming a soldier. However, he’s faced with an obstacle when his application for the Indian Navy is rejected.

That doesn’t stop him from joining the National Defence Academy, working hard, and ultimately joining the Indian Army. Unnikrishnan’s affection and love for her wife and family are beautifully explored in this movie.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Shershaah

Dimple Cheema and Vikram Batra are a couple that viewers can’t stop talking about after watching the movie, Shershaah. This captivating love story depicts the vulnerable and romantic side of PVC awardee Indian soldier Captain Vikram Batra.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

5. Veer-Zara

A classic tale of a tragic love story!

When the government of Pakistan decides to review unsolved cases of Indian prisoners, Saamiya Siddiqui, a Pakistani lawyer, unlocks the mystery of a long-lost love story of an Indian Air Force pilot – Veer Pratap Singh. Veer-Zara released in 2004, was highest grossing Indian film of that year.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

These movies go beyond the typical strong macho representation of army personnel – they add layers of emotions to the characters, making them feel more relatable and humane. Watch these movies on OTT and let us know how they compare to Amaran!

