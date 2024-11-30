Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is nearing its grand finale, making each episode entertaining and interesting. The audience waits for the weekend episodes, now that the weekly episodes have concluded in a breezy manner.

Yesterday’s episode concluded with the winner of the Ticket to Finale, marking an end to the weekly challenges. Here are the main highlights from the episode:

1. Another Chance and a Fight:

The finale contenders, Avinash, Rohini, and Nikhil were allowed to choose from Teja, Gautam, and Prithvi as the fourth finale contenders.

Rohini, Avinash, and Nikhil decided to go with Teja because Gautam and Prithvi competed twice.

Teja confronted Gautam about his decision after Punarnavi and Vitika selected him. Gautam stood up for himself and defended his decision.

2. Sreemukhi’s Entry and Advice:

Sreemukhi, the first runner-up of Season Three, entered the house to conduct the final challenge—to determine the first finalist of the season.

Sreemukhi advised Prithvi and Vishnupriya to focus on their game and agree that they will solve whatever their relationship is outside the show.

Her advice to Prithvi and Vishnupriya received mixed reactions from their fans.

3. Guess?

Sreemukhi brought special money badges with 5 lakhs, 4 lakhs, 3 lakhs, and 2 lakhs.

Prerana, Vishnupriya, Nabeel, Gautam, and Prithvi were assigned to give the money badges to the finale contenders, according to their probability of winning the finale challenge and giving them the badges in descending order.

They discussed and gave the 5 lakh badge to Nikhil, 4 lakh badge to Avinash, 3 lakh badge to Rohini, and 2 lakh badge to Teja.

4. Gurthu Pattu Ghanta Kotu challenge:

The challenge was to recognize the images from around the Bigg Boss house, based on the images on the plasma screen.

Sreemukhi was the sanchalak who conducted the challenge fairly. Nikhil and Avinash took the lead, with Rohini and Teja in the last positions.

There were disagreements in the middle of the task, but Nikhil emerged as the clear victor.

5. Kevalam Oka Adugu Dhuram:

The last challenge to determine the first finalist was a series of mini-tasks, based on physical strength, focus, and balance.

Avinash, Nikhil, and Rohini performed their best in the task, with the other housemates encouraging their friends.

Nikhil was in the lead, but eventually, Avinash won the challenge by persisting till the end. Avinash is the first finalist of this season.

6. Avinash’s Critical Position:

Although Avinash has become the first finalist of the season, he is still in the nomination. Avinash will be the first contestant in the top five this season if he gets saved from the elimination.

What does this mean for the other contestants?

Prithvi, Vishnupriya, Teja, and Rohini’s position in the finale weeks will depend on their performance and appearance in the episode.

With Avinash’s advance into the top five, the fate of these contestants will surely be interesting to watch.

Grand Finale Details:

There are nine contestants in the house, meaning a double elimination should occur this week.

If a double elimination is to take place, the grand finale could be on December 15th, although there is no official announcement.

If the double elimination does not happen, the grand finale could be pushed to another week, making the 22nd the grand finale date.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 grand finale updates and episode highlights.