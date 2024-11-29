Based on the unofficial voting polls of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, Gautam leads the chart, followed by Nikhil or Prerana. Despite being removed from the Ticket to Finale challenges, Nabeel and Vishnupriya have secured a safe position this week, thanks to their loyal fanbase.

However, Prithvi, Avinash, and Teja are in the danger zone. Avinash won the contender for the Ticket to Finale challenge. So, if he can pull through this week’s elimination, he can secure himself in the top five.

Vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the numbers:

Prithvi: 7997983709 Vishnupriya: 7997983713 Gautam: 7997983717 Nikhil: 7997983707 Prerana: 7997983708 Teja: 7997983722 Avinash: 7997983712 Nabeel: 7997983704

Highlights:

Yesterday’s episodes had some celebrity guests visit the house to conduct the third and final task for the contenders for the Ticket to Finale challenges. Here are the main highlights from yesterday’s episode:

1. Celebrity Ex-Housemates!

Vitika Sheru and Punarnavi Bhupalam who were in the top ten of the third season of Bigg Boss entered the house.

Punarnavi and Vitika played the ‘Spin the Bottle’ game, asking the housemates intense questions. The housemates were allowed to pitch for themselves.

Punarnavi and Vitika discussed for a while and selected Nikhil and Gautam. Teja clarified that he felt disheartened whenever he was not chosen so he was not feigning sympathy.

2. Jaaruthu Geluvu:

Bigg Boss announced the challenge Jaaruthu Geluvu, to test the contenders’ physical strength.

The participants needed to use a rope to retrieve the discs placed on a slide and put them in their basket. They also needed to cross a tray filled with oil. Before climbing onto the slide, contenders had to dip their feet into the water, making the task physically straining. Punarnavi and Vitika were the sanchalaks.

Every player showcased their best by playing the task, testing their physical limits.

3. Right or Wrong?

In the final score of the slide task, Prithvi and Nikhil had 10 and 9 discs. Prithvi did not dip his feet into the water once, so the sanchalaks deducted one point from Prithvi’s score.

Prithvi stood up for himself, saying that the score is equal and he needs to be considered in an equal place. The sanchalaks decided that Nikhil was the winner, followed by Prithvi, Prerana, and Gautam.

4. A Shocking Twist:

Before beginning the final task, Bigg Boss made a shocking twist, making Punarnavi and Vitika choose a contender to give the black star as the upcoming task was for three people only.

Punarnavi and Vitika discussed for a while and declared they would give the black star to Prerana.

The reasons were that Prerana was not following the rules properly compared to the others.

This decision had mixed reactions, where some thought it was an unfair decision, but others argued that the decision was fair, because Prerana was not following the rules properly.

5. Don’t let the ball drop:

The last challenge was based on focus. Nikhil got the largest blue table, Prithvi got the second largest yellow table, and Gautam got the smallest purple table.

The contenders need to solve a puzzle for as long as the ball stays on the pinboard. The housemates supported their friends, adding fun to the last challenge.

Nikhil completed the task first, followed by Prithvi and Gautam. Nikhil won the challenge, making him the last contender for Ticket to Finale week.

Promos and Expectations:

The released promos offer a brief glimpse of how the house is tense after the last challenge. Sreemukhi enters the house with the Ticket to Finale badge and other advantages.

There are rumours about double elimination and that Avinash won the Ticket to Finale, securing his position in the top five.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 voting updates and episode highlights.