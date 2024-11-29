Vizagites, it’s time to turn up the volume and end the year on a high note! Why, you ask? Because the coming days are filled with an exciting lineup of concerts that are set to make the last month of the year the most memorable. Whether you’re a classical music connoisseur or a fan of indie songs, these five upcoming concerts in Visakhapatnam this December are not to be missed:

1. Sunitha Upadrashta Live by Prism Outdoors

For Telugu music lovers, Sunitha Upadrashta needs no introduction. The nightingale of the Telugu music industry, known for her soulful renditions is gracing Vizag with her presence. Accompanied by the talented Varnam The Band, this live concert promises a delightful evening filled with classical, devotional, and contemporary music. If you’ve ever been mesmerized by her voice in movies or albums, this is your chance to experience her artistry live.

Date: 6 December 2024

Venue: MGM Park, Vizag

Tickets: BookMyShow

2. Vidya Vox Live

The sensational Vidya Vox, who shot to fame with her unique mashups of Indian and Western music, is all set to bring her Indo-Western fusion music to Vizag. With a mix of covers and her original tracks, Vidya’s concerts are full of energy and emotion. Known for putting together beautiful music that balances Carnatic influences and global beats, her performance is sure to be a treat for the ears and soul alike.

Date: 14 December 2024

Venue: Viswanadh Sports Club

Tickets: Insider.in

3. Ram Miriyala

From chartbusters like Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan to soulful tracks like Ooru Palletooru, Ram Miriyala has carved a niche in the Telugu music scene. His upcoming concert in Vizag is perfect for those who love a mix of folk, indie, and contemporary sounds. Expect an engaging and enjoyable setlist with songs from your favourite movies!

Date: 15 December 2024

Venue: Viswanadh Sports Club

Tickets: BookMyShow

4. Micless With Merakee

Looking for something interactive and intimate? The regional band Merakee is bringing its unique “Micless With Merakee” experience to Vizag. Known for their soulful Telugu music, this concert is designed to let the audience join in and sing along, making you feel like part of the band. It’s not just a performance; it’s a celebration of music and togetherness.

Date: 14 December 2024

Venue: Rasapoorna Conventions

Tickets: BookMyShow

5. SreeRama Chandra

What better way to bid goodbye to 2024 than with an end-of-the-year concern by Sreerama Chandra? The playback singer, famous for tracks like Beast Mode and Subhanallah, is all set to light up Vizag on New Year’s Eve. Gather your loved ones, hit the dance floor, and welcome 2025 with a night full of music, fun, and memories to cherish forever.

Date: 31 December 2024

Venue: Viswanadh Sports Club

Tickets: BookMyShow

These five concerts in Visakhapatnam promise to fill December 2024 with joyful experiences and help start the new year with a rocking start. Book your tickets now, and let’s make these last few days of the year memorable.

