On 22nd April, a serious case of domestic violence was reported from Paravada mandal in Anakapalle district, where a wife allegedly poured boiling hot oil on her husband while he was asleep. The incident occurred earlier this week and has left the man with severe burn injuries.

The victim, Balakrishna (30) works as a locopilot in the railways, was initially taken to NTR Hospital in Anakapalle, where doctors confirmed burns over approximately 45% of his body. Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was later shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for further treatment. Hospital officials stated that he is currently undergoing treatment and remains under close observation.

According to local residents, the accused, identified as Ramana, is reportedly pregnant and has been facing ongoing domestic problems with her husband. Neighbours claimed that frequent disputes occurred between the couple, often linked to Balakrishna’s alleged alcohol addiction and behavioural issues. Some have suggested that his wife may have acted out of prolonged stress or frustration and poured hot oil on her husband, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Following the incident, Ramana allegedly locked the house and fled the premises by jumping over a wall. As of now, she has not been located. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace the accused and record her statement.

