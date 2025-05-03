The Visakhapatnam Diesel Locomotive Shed (DLS/VSKP), also popularly known as the Waltair Diesel Loco Shed, marked a significant milestone on Friday, May 2, as it completed 60 years of dedicated service to the nation. Established on May 2, 1965, with an initial fleet of just 13 WDM-1 locomotives, the shed was primarily created to support the transportation of iron ore from the Bailadilla mines to the Visakhapatnam Port.

Administered by the Waltair Railway Division under the East Coast Railway zone, the DLS has grown to become the largest diesel locomotive shed in India and one of the biggest in Asia in terms of locomotive holding capacity — capable of accommodating about 400 locomotives. Over the decades, the facility has expanded in scale and scope, continuously increasing its locomotive strength to meet the growing demands of freight, passenger, and shunting services.

Renowned for its spirit of innovation and cross-departmental collaboration, Visakhapatnam Diesel Locomotive Shed has remained a pioneer in adopting modern technologies. In 2009, it became the first shed in India to install and trial a prototype of the intelligent low-idling system on locomotives. In 2022, the shed celebrated another milestone by flagging off its 400th locomotive. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it demonstrated its commitment to public safety by developing a remote-controlled UVC-based room sanitiser.

To commemorate its diamond jubilee, a special ceremony was held at the shed premises under the supervision of Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Rudra Ranjan Mishra. Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra graced the occasion as the chief guest, marking the legacy of six decades of engineering excellence and national service.

