With the arrival of May, the scorching heat has officially announced summer’s full swing. As temperatures soar to record highs, most of us have retreated indoors, seeking refuge in the cool comfort of our homes. But why let the rising mercury dampen your spirits? The new OTT releases in the first week of May bring an exciting mix of thrillers, dramas, romances, and documentaries, and they are all set to make your indoor time engaging. Here’s a complete guide to what’s streaming:

May 1 Releases

Another Simple Favor

Anna Kendrick returns as Stephanie Smothers, reuniting with Blake Lively’s Emily Nelson on the sun-drenched Italian island of Capri. The occasion? Emily’s extravagant wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman.

Amidst glitzy guests and dreamy landscapes, chaos unfolds as betrayal and murder crash the ceremony. With twists as sharp as the winding roads from Marina Grande to Capri’s town square, this sequel is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week and promises suspense wrapped in luxury.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Four Seasons

Three married suburban couples have maintained a long-standing tradition of going on quarterly getaways together – until one couple splits. The introduction of a younger partner upends the dynamic, leading to emotional tension and comic unravelings.

Across its eight episodes, the series dives into evolving friendships, jealousy, and vulnerability, laced with relatable humour and heartfelt moments. Aiming to strike a nostalgic yet fresh tone, it’s comfort viewing for a new generation.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Twilight & The Twilight Saga

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, The Twilight Saga is a captivating fantasy romance film series that begins with Twilight.

The story follows Bella Swan, a teenager who relocates to a quiet town in the Pacific Northwest, where she unexpectedly falls for Edward Cullen, an enigmatic classmate who turns out to be a 108-year-old vampire.

Their intense and otherworldly romance unfolds across a series of sequels: New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Now, the entire saga is streaming on Netflix.

OTT Platform: Netflix

American Gangster

Frank Lucas starts out as a chauffeur for a prominent Harlem mobster, but after his mentor’s death, he rises through the ranks using sharp instincts and a disciplined business approach to become one of the city’s most formidable crime lords. Meanwhile, seasoned detective Richie Roberts notices a shift in the criminal underworld and begins a relentless pursuit to take Frank down.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ocean’s Trilogy

Ocean’s is a stylish series of heist films centered around master thief Danny Ocean. In the first installment, Ocean’s Eleven, Danny assembles a crew of skilled specialists—many of whom he served with during World War II—to pull off an ambitious plan: robbing five major Las Vegas casinos in a single night.

The high-stakes action and clever schemes continue in Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, all of which come together in the thrilling Ocean’s Trilogy.

OTT Platform: Netflix

May 2 Releases

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

When the ruthless patriarch of the Raisinggh dynasty dies, his children are thrust into a bitter power struggle for control over their royal legacy. As deep-seated family secrets emerge, the once-united royal bloodline threatens to unravel. With political intrigue, betrayal, and sibling rivalry, the series presents a gripping tale of inheritance, pride, and ambition.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

100 Foot Wave – Season 3

Big wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara is back, joined by his wife Nicole, their young family, and a band of fearless surfers.

Season 3 of 100 Foot Wave expands its reach beyond Nazaré, Portugal, to treacherous new territories like the Cortes Bank in the Pacific Ocean, Morocco’s coastlines, Italy, and the iconic shores of Hawaii. The series captures the extreme highs and grave dangers of surfing monster waves with breathtaking cinematography and emotional storytelling.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Peninsula

Set four years after Train to Busan, Peninsula follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak that has decimated all of South Korea. Jung-seok, a former soldier who once escaped the chaos, is thrust back into the infected peninsula on a high-stakes mission: recover $20 million from an abandoned truck in Incheon and make it out alive. Alongside three others, he must navigate the ruins of a society overrun by the undead and desperate survivors. What was once a nation is now a brutal wasteland where survival is the only rule.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Sister Midnight

Set in the claustrophobic confines of a cramped Mumbai apartment, Sister Midnight paints a haunting portrait of a mismatched couple in an arranged marriage.

Uma, irritated by the sweltering heat, nosy neighbours, and her incompetent husband, slowly descends into a surreal psychological transformation. As she battles domestic tedium, she begins to manifest feral instincts, shaking up the traditional gender and marital norms with a chilling and visceral edge.

OTT Platform: MUBI

May 3 Release

The Brown Heart

This investigative documentary addresses the alarming rise in cardiovascular diseases among Indians. Featuring insights from around 40 prominent health experts and real-life stories from affected individuals, The Brown Heart delves into lifestyle-related risk factors like obesity and diabetes.

Co-produced by Dr Renu Joshi, who shares her personal struggle with heart disease, the film not only diagnoses the problem but also offers actionable solutions to prevent and manage heart issues effectively.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

May 4 Releases

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Explore the darker side of the Star Wars universe with this six-part anthology. One of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week, the series spotlights two infamous characters: former Sith assassin Asajj Ventress, now seeking redemption as she partners with an unlikely ally, and feared bounty hunter Cad Bane, who must confront his old Marshal friend.

With storylines centered around loyalty, betrayal, and survival, the show explores the morally grey realms of the galaxy far, far away.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The Walking Dead: Dead City – Season 2

Maggie and Negan venture deep into a decaying, zombie-infested Manhattan, isolated from the mainland and governed by its own brand of lawlessness. The city, now a haunting urban jungle, is as full of danger as it is of mystery. Season 2 further explores their uneasy alliance, survival tactics, and the constant fight to retain humanity amidst chaos in post-apocalyptic New York.

OTT Platform: AMC+

Whether you’re into crime thrillers, emotional dramas, fantastical anime, or nail-biting documentaries, the new OTT releases in the first week of May have something for every viewer. So, turn up the air-conditioning, grab your favourite snacks, and binge your way through this carefully curated lineup.

