Aiming to trace and rescue missing and kidnapped girls, the Andhra Pradesh police launched a month-long ‘operation trace’ drive on 1 August.

Being taken up with the coordination of voluntary organisations, the operation consists of different stages. In the first phase, data of missing and kidnapped girls is being taken up on 1 and 2 August. During the period between 3 and 10 August, NGOs and government-run shelters will be inspected utilising sophisticated technology.

Special checks will be conducted at railway stations, bus terminals, and red-light areas from 11 to 30 August.

Finally, the traced missing girls will be handed over to their family members and the government will extend all necessary support to them.

A day before the launch of the special operation to trace and rescue missing girls, DGP Harish Gupta unveiled a poster on it. Speaking on the occasion, he said awareness programmes would be held in schools to educate children about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ touch.

The DGP urged the public to call up 112, 1098, or 181 with regard to missing of girls. People can also dial the WhatsApp number 7993485111.

