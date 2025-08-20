The most entertaining and drama-filled reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu, is returning with a 9th season. Unlike previous seasons, this season features a pre-show before the actual show begins. It is called Bigg Boss Agnipariksha (a fierce test), where three celebrated contestants from the previous seasons will handpick the commoner contestants from the shortlisted 45 candidates. This show will commence from August 22nd exclusively on JioHotstar. Here are 6 top reality shows on OTT that you can binge-watch while waiting for Bigg Boss Telugu 9!

1. Temptation Island India

To resist temptation and test the strength of their relationship, couples willingly enter this reality show. The couples are surrounded by singles on a tropical island. Filled with drama, watch as these 4 couples test out their loyalty around 16 single tempters and temptresses.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. The Traitors

If you like the game Among Us, then you will love this. Twenty cunning players assemble at a grand palace to play this challenging game. Out of these players, three traitors are chosen, who have to sabotage the efforts of the remaining players in order to win. The players have to outsmart these traitors to survive.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. MTV Roadies

This is the OG reality show and also one of the longest-running reality shows. It has unfiltered drama and tension, enthralling the youth. Participants from all over the country sought after a place in this show to prove that they are the strongest and smartest of them all.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. The Tribe

What is the limit for your dreams? This is the question that five young influencers grapple with in this show. Funding a trip to the global capital of entertainment, Los Angeles, Hardik Zaveri, assists five young social media stars a chance at making it big.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Playground

This is India’s first gaming reality show. Featuring well-known names in the Indian gaming and YouTube community, this show sees four teams competing with each other in casual and pro-level games.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon MX Player

6. MTV Splitsvilla

Love is messy, complicated, and free at the same time in MTV Splitsvilla. Young men and women participate in various tasks and games to find their perfect partner in this dramatic reality show.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Ensure your evenings are filled with entertainment and drama with these top reality shows on OTT that you can watch before Bigg Boss Telugu 9 starts. Let us know in the comments below which is your favourite from the list!

