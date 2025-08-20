Comfort begins at home. Whether it’s the mattress you sleep on at night, that one comfortable spot on the couch where the plush hits your tired body just right, or your desk, which witnesses you work in the morning and play video games at night – good quality furniture truly makes our lives easier. So, if you want to upgrade your life by purchasing a new dining table, changing your kitchen tiles, or if you simply want to vamp up the aesthetic of your home, here are the top 11 furniture shops in Vizag such as Home Town, Manhattan Furniture, and more that are worth every penny.

1. Home Centre

Home Centre is a furniture shop in Vizag which has everything you need to decorate a house. Be it wall decor, accessories, light fittings, cutlery, crockery, rugs, and more, you’ll find them here. Located inside the V-Mall, there’s enough room to explore the store’s various offerings in furniture and more.

2. Metro Furniture

Metro Furniture is one of the most well-known furniture shops in Vizag. It is located on the CMR Central Road. You can find good-quality items like dinning tables, chairs, sofa sets, coffee tables, and more. If you are on a budget and are searching for polished and sturdy furniture, head to this store.

3. LUSSO

LUSSO is the place to go to if you love luxurious furniture pieces. Starting from comfortable couches to sturdy chairs, you’ll find that each piece is unique and well-crafted.

To find the furniture that speaks for itself and becomes a statement piece in your house, you must browse through this store’s catalogue.

4. Manhattan Furniture

With several outlets spread across Vizag, it is easy to recognize Manhattan Furniture. The products available at this store are reputable and made with the authentic raw material. No matter which room of your house needs an upgrade, Manhattan Furniture in Vizag has the pieces that will transform your house into a proper home.

5. Royaloak Furniture

India’s premier furniture brand, Royaloak, offers premium pieces in affordable prices. At this store, you can find international furniture designs imported from their American, Italian, and Malaysian branches.

Decorate your garden patio, make your house office more efficient and let your indoor bar sparkle with their comfortable furniture pieces.

6. DAMRO Furniture

Established in 1986, this brand has grown into a large company with over 250 showrooms in South Asia. Creating high quality furniture at affordable prices is what DAMRO specialises in. You can curate several tasteful pieces from this place and add them your kitchen, living room, and bedroom, bringing class to your living spaces.

7. HomeTown

Almost everyone in the Vizag knows Home Town, located on the second floor of CMR Central Maddilapalem. This place has beautiful cushion covers that bring life to a space, glittering decor pieces that elevate your home, and eye-catching dinner sets that will have your guests raving. You can also find modular kitchens and bedrooms straight out your dream home vision at Home Town in Vizag.

8. Urban Ladder

Urban Ladder was started in 2012, with a sole goal of making homes beautiful, by offering the customer full renin over the furniture. At this store, you experience the joy of creating your dream home. You can find pieces like carpets, Sofa cum bed, futon, wall pieces, TV cupboards and much more.

9. Godrej Interio

Godrej is family brand that is all around us, in our grandparent’s prized almirah, technology, and aerospace. Their furnishing brand, has several stores in India, including one in Vizag. They offer long lasting pieces that add a pop of colour to any room. Starting from a wide range of beds, mattresses, and tables, you’ll find everything you need at this place.

10. Wakefit.co

Specializing in sleep and home solutions, this store in Vizag is one of the best furniture shops in Vizag. You can find an extensive collection of mattresses that are engineered for better sleep. If you are due for a new mattress, you know where to go. Their other furniture like sofas, recliners, study tables, and others are designed for comfort and durability.

11. Durian Furniture

Customisable sofas, classy side tables, and discreet shoe racks are some of the many items available at this store. You can get your pick customised at Durian Furniture according to your needs. The prices are merciful on your pocket and leave your home looking like five-star hotel!

You can start charting out elaborate Pinterest mood boards for your next house project with these top 11 furniture shops in Vizag. No matter what kind of furniture you wish to purchase or replace, these places have got your back!

Also read: 7 offbeat things to do to experience the true essence of life in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related articles.