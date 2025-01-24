Whether you’re a visitor or a long-time resident, truly connecting with a city is one of the most fulfilling experiences. It’s not just about ticking off tourist spots—it’s about feeling the “vibe,” something that artists often try to capture through cinema, poetry, or paintings. For the rest of us, all it takes is a curious mind, open eyes, and a willingness to explore. If you’re in Visakhapatnam and want to discover its essence, here are 7 unique things to do that’ll help you get to know the city more intimately.

1. Watch Fishermen at Work in the Early Morning

Vizag’s identity is deeply tied to its beaches and fishing communities, which have shaped its history for generations. Even as the city modernizes, fishing remains central to its culture. To witness this firsthand, visit RK Beach or Rushikonda Beach early in the morning—around 6:00 AM—and watch fishermen heading out to sea or returning with their fresh catch. For a more immersive experience, head to the bustling Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. Here, you’ll see boats unloading fish, crabs, and shrimp into a lively market, where vendors haggle for the best deals in a scene straight out of a painting.

2. Take a City Bus Ride

A city’s soul often lies in its streets, and there’s no better way to experience Vizag’s daily life than on a city bus. It’s affordable, authentic, and filled with people from all walks of life—office-goers, students, and families. Hop on a scenic route like the 900K bus, which winds along the Vizag-Bheemili coastline, offering stunning views of the sea. The chatter, the sounds, and the occasional coastal breeze make it more than just a ride—it’s a window into the heart of Vizag.

3. Sip chai like a local

Chai is more than a drink in India—it’s a way of life. Vizag’s tea culture is no exception, with local stalls serving up steaming cups of chai that bring people together. For an authentic taste, visit Dum Tea in MVP Colony, one of the city’s most popular tea spots. Here, you’ll see people catching up over tea, sharing stories, and starting their day the Vizag way.

4. Go on a mural hunt

Vizag’s walls are alive with art, thanks to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) beautification efforts. Local artists have turned ordinary walls into vibrant canvases, depicting fishermen, wildlife, steamships, and more. Take a stroll through the city and let these murals guide you to the creative pulse of Vizag.

5. Explore life at a local market

Nothing captures the spirit of a city quite like its markets. Vizag’s bustling bazaars—like Poorna Market, Jagadamba Junction, and Kurupam Market—are alive with color, sound, and energy. Vendors shout out prices, shoppers haggle, and the aroma of fresh produce and spices fills the air. It’s chaotic but magical. Bring your camera to capture the everyday life and traditions that unfold in these vibrant spaces.

6. Go street food hopping

As the sun sets, Vizag’s streets come alive with the aroma of sizzling dosas, tangy chaats, and spicy pakodas. Street food isn’t just about the flavors—it’s about the conversations, laughter, and stories shared over plates of delicious snacks. Head to hotspots like MVP Colony or RTC Complex to sample the best street eats and soak in the lively atmosphere.

7. Walk through Vizag’s older neighbourhoods

Some parts of Vizag feel like stepping into another era. Take a walk through the Old Town area or Soldierpeta, where traces of the city’s colonial past linger. Once home to affluent families, Soldierpeta carries a vintage charm that’s hard to miss. Or head to Bheemili to discover remnants of Dutch architecture and stories of Vizag’s history. Walking through these neighborhoods reveals a quieter, more nostalgic side of the city.

These things to do in Visakhapatnam are simple yet profound, offering a glimpse into the everyday beauty that defines the city.

