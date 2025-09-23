Affordable home decor in Vizag to shop this festive season: Top 5 spots

Decorating your home doesn’t have to be expensive. In Vizag, you can find stylish and budget-friendly furnishing options only if you know where to look for them. From small nooks to big shops, the city offers a variety of affordable home decor to make your home beautiful without breaking the bank. With the festive season around the corner, it’s the perfect time to decorate your home to welcome guests and celebrate in style. Here are the top 5 spots in Vizag specifically for home décor shopping, offering variety with affordability!

1. Poorna Market

One of Vizag’s most prominent wholesale markets, Poorna Market, is known for its array of decorative items. The range of variety sprawls from miniature artefacts and antiques to wall hangings, lamps, vases, and even wholesale décor items for events. Here, you can find curtains, cushion covers, floor mats, and wall hangings at very reasonable prices. The prices here are negotiable, which makes it a great choice for those on a limited budget.

2. Home Centre

Home Centre is located in multiple areas in Vizag. This store also has a strong online presence. Popular for its stylish and budget-friendly furniture and décor, you can find everything you need under one roof at Home Centre. The store’s catalogue offers modern and traditional pieces. Look out for great deals, year-round promotions, and discounts at this brand store.

3. HomeTown Visakhapatnam

HomeTown offers affordable and fashionable home décor and furnishings. Listed among the top home decor shops in Vizag, shoppers can find everything at HomeTown, from living room accessories to bedroom décor, often with special combo deals and professional assembly services.

4. The Vizag Party Shop

Although the Vizag Party Shop is ideally the best source for themed decorative items, it is undoubtedly one of the best home decor stores in Vizag. Items range from LED lights, wall décor, table accents, and traditional wedding props. Here, the items are often available at discounted prices. The Vizag Party shop is great for event-specific or quirky home accents, that will fetch you compliments this festive season!

5. Nehru Bazaar

Finally, Nehru Bazaar is yet another lively street market that caters to those looking for sustainable pieces. The place offers a wide range of affordable home decor, decorative crafts, affordable soft furnishings, and local artwork. The atmosphere here is vibrant, and shoppers can discover unique pieces while bargain hunting.

6. Lepakshi

There’s always an evergreen appeal to finding pieces which carry a story with them. If this is what you are looking for in home decor, head to Lepakshi Handicrafts, which hands-down offers some of the best home decor in Vizag. The state government-run store offers locally crafted items ranging from wooden carvings, metal works, Kalamkari paintings, and more. Although some pieces may be on the pricer side, you can still find small, budget-friendly décor items. These will not only beautify your home but also support local artisans.

7. RK Beach Exhibition Stalls

You can also explore roadside stalls near RK Beach, where artisans occasionally sell handmade crafts. Such items carry cultural value and are perfect for adding charm to your living space.

These Home decor shops make affordable home décor in Vizag easier than it looks. You just need to know where to search for the right product and voila! You might grab a deal of a lifetime. Vizag offers countless ways to decorate on a budget. With a mix of traditional crafts and modern style, you can design a home that looks elegant and inviting without spending too much. Ensuring there is something in store for everyone in the city with a distinct taste and budget.

