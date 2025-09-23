Operation Lungs in Vizag: GVMC Faces Praise and Criticism

The ‘operation lungs’ launched by the GVMC to make roads of Vizag free from encroachments has received both bouquets and brickbats, according to latest news. While leaders of several parties, including some from the ruling ‘kutami’, opposed the corporation drive, members of residents’ welfare associations, intellectuals, and voluntary organisations have hailed the move, describing it as the right decision.

Taking a serious view of the GVMC’s action, Jana Sena MLA of Visakha South has objected to the removal of the food court without any intimation to him. Observing that night food courts are needed in the developing cities like Visakhapatnam, he vows to fight on the issue.

Hitting out at the GVMC, parties like YSRCP and Congress alleged that many petty vendors lost their livelihood due to the corporation’s decision. They staged protest rallies in the areas where roadside shops and pushcarts have been removed.

However, the GVMC, defending the drive, has released a video with the remarks of the denizens who welcomed the initiative. Clarifying on the issue, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg has pointed out that the exercise has been taken up after the Council, at its meeting, approved it. “As the corporation received several complaints from the public during the PGRS programme on encroachments, the civic body has made a decision.”

In a statement on 22 September, Ketan Garg said that ‘Operation lungs’ continues successfully with the cooperation from the public.

“The drive is aimed at making the city clean, green and beautiful thus transforming it into a model one,” said the Commissioner adding more than 2,470 encroachments were removed so far.

Promising justice to petty vendors, he said the GVMC would take steps to identify street vendors in a systematic manner and they would be accommodated in vending zones. The ‘operation’ was not against anyone, he clarified and advised the people not to believe any false campaign.

