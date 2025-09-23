Visakhapatnam & Vijayawada metro rail projects: JVs to submit bids

The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC) has given a green light for joint ventures (JVs) to participate in the bidding process for the upcoming metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. This move is to facilitate the participation of competent firms with proven experience in handling infrastructure projects.

The APMRC managing director, N P Ramakrishna Reddy, stated in a press release that the decision will encourage wider participation from eligible bidders. It is targeted to complete the project in 36 months.

For the civil works of Visakhapatnam metro phase I (46.23 km) and Vijayawada metro phase I (38 km), International Competitive Bidding tenders were floated in the last week of July 2025.

During a recent pre-bidding event, 13 companies took part and requested that the projects be split into two or more packages each and that JVs be allowed to bid. The APMRC has rejected the request for multiple packages, stating risks of cost escalations and delays. They have, however, accepted the proposal for JVs to bid under the Government of India and the Central Vigilance Commission’s procurement guidelines.

The deadlines for submitting tenders have been set for 10 October for the Visakhapatnam metro rail project and 14 October for the Vijayawada metro rail project. The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation hopes that with the revised bidding options, strong firms and companies with both financial and technical aspects will be attracted to the project.

