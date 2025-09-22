16 top new OTT releases series and movies to watch this week!

This week has officially started, and it is time to refresh your watchlist for the week! There are many new OTT releases scheduled for this week, both digital premieres and returning series, providing the ultimate entertainment for you. This week’s anticipated OTT releases include The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, which will release digitally worldwide, and Marvel Zombies. Alice in Borderland is returning with a third season after three years, and the Emmy-nominated Slow Horses is back with a fifth season. Here are the 16 top new OTT releases, series, and movies that you can binge-watch this week!

September 22nd

1. Tulsa King Season Three

Dwight Manfredi’s empire is expanding and the list of his enemies is growing as well. While his empire is thriving, threat comes in the name of the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family, that doesn’t play by the rules. Can Dwight safeguard his family and empire from danger?

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

September 23rd

2. Crime Scene Zero

Ever wondered what it feels being part of a murder case? This Korean reality show, participants become the possible culprits and detectives of a crime scene. They have to battle with their wits and figure out the culprit, who is hiding among them.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are the Fantastic Four on Earth-828, who protect Earth from supervillains. One day, Earth has a visitor, Silver Surfer, who heralds Earth is marked for destruction by Galactus, a planet-devouring being.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

4. The Lowdown

This noir series features a bookstore owner who moonlights as an investigative journalist and digs into local corruption. When his reporting uncovers corruption and illegal rackets, the man must protect from evil doers and report the truth.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

September 24th

5. Hotel Costiera

Daniel De Luca, a former Marine, who returns to his hometown, and works as in a similar position as a concierge in one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, located on the coast of Positano.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. The Guest

This Colombian thriller revolves around a couple trying to save their marriage after an affair. A mysterious woman from the wife’s past shows up at their doorstep. Everything goes downhill after the woman arrives, leaving no hope for the couple.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Slow Horses Season 5

This Emmy-nominated spy drama features a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents and their obnoxious boss, Jackson Lamb. This team ventures into the darker corners of England to defend and protect it.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

September 25th

8. Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle

Kajol and Twinkle serve up drama, chaos, and too much energy in their latest talk show featuring the most-happening Bollywood stars in the industry. Except controversial takes, non-stop yaps, and sharp jabs in this show!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

9. Alice in Borderland Season Three

After surviving through the most gruesome games and face card challenges in the Borderland, the people are back in the present, or are they? The main card, Joker, is still left and Arisu must risk his happiness and life to save Usagi, one last time. This is one of the most anticipated new OTT series releases this month.

OTT Platform: Netflix

10. House of Guinness

After the death of the patriarch of the Guinness family, the surviving four children are torn apart in the inheritance war of the family brewery business. This new series is the brainchild of Steven Knight, who has penned the famous Peaky Blinders.

OTT Platform: Netflix

11. Marvel Zombies

This miniseries is set in the alternative What If…? timeline, where a virus has turned most of the world’s population into zombies, including the Avengers. A group of uncanny surviours band together to navigate through the dystopian wasteland to save the world, while battling with superpowered zombies.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

12. Wayward

Tall Pines is an academy for troubled teens and the charming founder leads the institute. A cop, who moves to the town and new to the job, suspects that the academy and the founder are hiding something more sinister.

OTT Platform: Netflix

September 26th

13. Mantis

Witness the deadly secret society of contract killers and assassins as they rewrite the old rules and establish new kinds of shadows to operate from. This new OTT movie is a spin-off set in the Kill Boksoon universe.

OTT Platform: Netflix

14. The Savant

Jodi is a suburban mom by the day and The Savant by the night. She works tirelessly to prevent extremists from carrying out hate crimes by infiltrating online hate groups and finding out the main leader.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

15. The Murky Stream

The once pristine Gyeonggang River has turned into a murky stream. Jang Si-yul, hides his identity, Choi Eun, a sharp minded individual, and Jung Cheon, an idealist team up, find their destinies entangled where justice is rare and survival is the daily norm.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

16. All Of You

Simon and Laura are best friends since college, drift apart due to misunderstandings. After a while, their paths entwine once again, where a choice lies in between them. They can experience the love they denied for so long or accept their fate. Watch to find out what happens!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

With these 16 top new OTT releases of series and movies, your entertainment is sorted for the week! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, clear your schedule, and start watching these entertaining flicks!

