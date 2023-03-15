Luxury trains in India are a unique way to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. These trains offer a glimpse of the opulence and grandeur of a bygone era, with world-class amenities and services. From the famous Palace on Wheels to the Maharajas’ Express, each luxury train has its own charm and distinctive features. With their beautifully decorated interiors, exquisite cuisine, and personalized service, these trains provide a truly unforgettable experience for travellers.

Here are 6 luxury trains in India that you must embark on at least once.

Maharajas’ Express

Maharajas’ Express is one of the most luxurious trains in the world. Bestowed the World’s Leading Luxury Train award, this train boasts the highest quality of service, lavish suites, butler services, and more. It gives its guests the opportunity to traverse and explore pristine destinations in North India whilst providing top-notch service. One gets to catch a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the country, through its beautifully handcrafted itineraries.

Palace on Wheels

Graced with luxury cabins, exquisite wallpapers, and a well-furnished ambience, Palace on Wheels is yet another luxury train in India. This train will take you on a gleaming journey through the royal sand dunes of Rajasthan. It adorns local culture through artistic paintings and handicrafts with a regal touch. If you’re planning a luxurious trip to Rajasthan, then look no further.

The Deccan Odyssey

Discover the art of elegant train travelling by taking a trip in the Deccan Odyssey. From heritage sites to an array of cultural experiences, the well-curated itineraries promise a fulfilling trip. The train will offer a picturesque view of lush green paddy fields, quaint villages, and sandy beaches as it passes by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Apart from this, the journey offers a royal setting with luxurious chambers and lip-smacking cuisines.

Golden Chariot

The Golden Chariot takes its guests on a scintillating journey through South India. This luxury train is adorned with fine dining restaurants, wooden cabins, an ayurvedic spa centre, and more. Enjoy an exhilarating journey as you explore destinations such as Mysore, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Goa, Kochi, and more.

Royal Orient Train

A fascinating trip on the Royal Orient Train is an experience of a lifetime. The well-crafted itineraries cover destinations such as Delhi, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Somnath, and more. This royalty-themed train with 13 embellished coaches will take you through the prestigious lands of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Fairy Queen Express

The Fairy Queen Express is the oldest working steam locomotive in the world. The air-conditioned coach has a beautiful lounge, providing a scenic view as it passes through the outskirts of Delhi and Rajasthan. Alwar and Sariska are the two destinations that the train stops at.

