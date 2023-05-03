Moderate to heavy rain is likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department, the districts of Annamayya, Tirupati, Chittoor, Eluru, ASR, Srikakulam, Parvatipuram and Anakapalle are likely to experience heavy rain, while the other districts may record moderate rainfall under the influence of a trough formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Rain lashed several mandals in the districts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, ASR, Parvatipuram, Anakapalle, East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru, Anantapur, Nellore, Guntur, and Palnadu, inundating the low-lying areas on Monday and Tuesday. The IMD further stated that the formation of low pressure is likely on Saturday and under its influence, several parts of Andhra Pradesh may experience moderate to heavy rain.

With the sky being cloudy most of the time, temperatures have come down bringing relief to the people from the scorching summer heat. Visakhapatnam registered a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while it was hovering around 40 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago.

In the State, Guntur recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. People, particularly farmers and daily wage earners, have been cautioned against venturing out to farm work.

