If you are on the lookout for some healthy home-cooked vegetarian food in Vizag, we have got you covered. From comfort foods like roti and dal to calorie-conscious food like salads, these vegetarian kitchens in Vizag deliver homely food to your doorstep. From weekly subscriptions, and daily orders, to gifting solutions, they have it all covered. These women from Vizag have started their own businesses with the aim to provide fresh and healthy food. With a different dish served every day, enjoy the taste of home right at your doorstep. Make the right choice and switch to a healthier option with these kitchens in Vizag that serve delicious vegetarian food.

Here is a list of vegetarian kitchens that deliver homely food to your doorstep in Vizag.

#1 Piatto

Founded by Niharika Mittal. customising designer platters has been Piatto’s speciality. Famous for its unique and out-of-the-box platters, this pure vegetarian home-based kitchen in Vizag is a must-try. They have special hampers for every festival and customise them according to your needs. Be it for gifting purposes or just to enjoy some good food, Piatto accepts pre-orders only. Make sure to check out their lengthy menu of mouth-watering options ranging from salads to desserts. For this festive season, they have come up with unique dishes like ‘Twisted Mithai Jars’, ‘exotic Pav Basket’, ‘Nacho Puri’ and much more.

Contact Number: +91 7406256711

#2 Nisha’s Kitchen

This home kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve healthy and delicious food to all who needed it. Nisha’s Kitchen has today become a home-based food business with orders pouring in daily. This pure Vegetarian home-based business is owned by Nisha Kundalia, who says word-of-mouth publicity did the magic. Famous among her clientele for dabeli and stuffed pizzas, Nisha takes pre-orders for all North-India style vegetarian food in Vizag. This festive season, order some of her famous Rajasthani style dishes and the Gujarati special Khandvi.

Contact number: +91 9491765646

#3 Puja’s Kitchen

What started as a hobby at home, Pujas Kitchen is today a food joint and well-known cloud kitchen in Vizag. “Eating with us is like eating at home,” says the founder Puja, who takes orders on a daily basis. Best known for their Chole Batura and Aloo Parata, which are also Jain friendly (no onion, no garlic), Puja’s Kitchen also takes up bulk orders on a pre-order basis. This weekend, get your hands on their famous Chole Batura, which is also available on food delivery apps.

Contact Number: +91 9177837766

#4 The Urban Meal

Inspired by the struggles of her own fitness journey and her love for cooking, Meghna Koneru, founder of the cloud kitchen, The Urban Meal, delivers fresh and healthy salads. With myriad options to keep your fitness journey on track, try their best-selling dishes, Skinny alfredo pasta, Thai peanut salad, Honey soy tofu salad, and the Peri Peri paneer salad. The cloud kitchen accepts single orders on a pre-order basis and also has an option of weekly subscriptions inclusive of delivery within 3km. For all those who are calorie conscious, The Urban Meal is the best way to start your fitness journey. This cloud kitchen also has options for meat lovers.

Contact Number: +91 8008133099

