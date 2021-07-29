Who doesn’t love vegetarian food? While there are plenty of food joints in Vizag where you can get dosas, idlis, and veg biryanis, there are also certain places where you can have delicious vegetarian North-Indian and Continental food. Many vegetarians find it tough to get delicious food in the city at reasonable prices. Yo! Vizag presents a list of some of the purely vegetarian restaurants in the city, serving a variety of North-Indian and continental food.

#1 Santosh Dhaba Exclusive

From yummy soups to main courses, this Dhaba is quite famous for its vegetarian food. They have the best Mushroom Manchurian, Paneer Dragon, Dal Fry and Rani Kofta. Additionally, North-Indian dishes such as Chana Masala, Dum Aloo Nawabi, and Paneer Lababdar are must-try here. Along with roti, Kothmir Naan, Pudina Paratha and Punjabi Methi Paratha.

Where: Daba Gardens

#2 Six Degrees

From idly and pancakes to pasta and salads, this vegetarian restaurant has some of the tastiest South-Indian, Continental and Italian food. They have got a large variety of salads, like Caesar Salad, Broccoli Salad, Fruit Salad, and Green Salad to keep you lite and happy. Evenings can be made better with a portion of pasta or a pizza, of your choice, at Six Degrees with your favourite toppings.

Where: Sector 5, MVP Colony

#3 Hotel Jaipur Palace

As the name suggests, Hotel Jaipur Palace brings authentic Rajasthani cuisine straight from its restaurant. Be it Gatte Ki Sabji, Dal Bati Churma or the simple Missi roti, there’s a lot to try at this vegetarian restaurant. If you’re up for it, you can order the Rajasthani Thali here and have the entire Rajasthani cuisine on your plate.

Where: Gantasala Road, Allipuram

#4 Masaledaar Desi Rasoi

From the softest paneer to the crispy tandoori rotis, this place is one of the popular pure-veg restaurants in Vizag to have North-Indian and Jain speciality food. With starters like Fried Masala Papads, Dragon Mushroom, Chilli Paneer, Fried Masala Khichiya. Followed by some Naan with Veg Kolhapuri, Dal Makhani and Mirchi Vada Kofta. Don’t forget to have some classic desserts like Gulab Jamun and Brownie Sundae to wrap up a happy meal. You can also try the Punjabi Thali here which is not to be missed.

Where: Opp SBI, Diamond Park road

#5 Belgian Waffle

Having a gloomy day? Turn it around with some sweet and colourful waffles from Belgian Waffle. Chocolate-based waffles with toppings of Nutella, Coffee Mocha, Belgian Chocolate and Kitkat are must-try dishes here. They have also got signature sundaes in chocolate, vanilla and red velvet flavours. What’s your favourite birthday cake? Try the waffle cakes here in three flavours- Red Velvet, Death By Chocolate and Kiki-oreo cream flavours.

Where: Siripuram Junction