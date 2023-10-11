Embark on a culinary journey in Vizag, delighting in its flavours while keeping your budget intact. Enjoy the rich taste the city offers without overspending. From Chinese and Indian to continental delights, these eateries beckon both locals and visitors to indulge in a gastronomic adventure without straining their wallets. So, venture forth and savour the flavours of Vizag without compromising your budget with these affordable food items.
Chinese Food – Wok the Talk
For aficionados of Chinese cuisine, Wok the Talk stands as an excellent choice. This pocket-friendly eatery beckons with its flavoursome offerings- noodles, momos, chop suey, thukpa, and fried rice- all promising a satisfying experience without straining your budget.
Location: Beside Quality Mart, Ram Nagar
Apricot Delight – Delights Den
Delights Den is a go-to spot for those seeking an affordable sweet indulgence. Their Apricot Delight is a standout, and you can also explore a range of other flavours such as mango, Gulab Jamun, strawberry, and chocolate, all without breaking the bank.
Location: Opposite The Park Hotel
Chicken Dum Biryani – Senorita Restaurant
Craving the iconic Chicken Dum Biryani? Look no further than Senorita Restaurant, where you can relish this flavourful dish for under 100 rupees. A true gastronomic delight that won’t dent your wallet. Enjoy a pleasant and unassuming ambience at this spot—perfect for a relaxed time with family and friends.
Location: CBM Compound, Asilmetta
Also read: Iconic food items from famous restaurants to try on a trip to Vizag
Customisable Pani Puri – Desi Pani Puri
Desi Pani Puri promises a personalized Pani Puri experience. Choose from a variety of bases like beetroot, pudina, carrot, and millet, and customize your fillings and sauces for a delightful and affordable venture into the world of flavours.
Location: Opposite Timpany School
Stick Waffles – Conical Gaufres
Don’t miss out on Conical Gaufres’ Stick Waffles, a must-visit spot in Vizag. They offer wallet-friendly options for both regular waffles and stick waffles. Additionally, you have the creative freedom to customize your popsicle waffle by selecting flavours and toppings that suit your taste, ensuring a delightful and personalized treat.
Location: Chitralaya Mall, Jagadamba
Matka Rabdi – Dayaram Sweets
Explore the array of sweets, snacks, and bakery items at Dayaram’s in Vizag. One delicacy not to miss is the Matka Rabdi—a must-try. Served in a small pot, this Rabdi is adorned with delightful dry fruit toppings, adding to the rich and flavorful experience.
Location: Maddilapalem
Let us know which one of these affordable food items in Vizag you are trying first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post