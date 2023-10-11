Embark on a culinary journey in Vizag, delighting in its flavours while keeping your budget intact. Enjoy the rich taste the city offers without overspending. From Chinese and Indian to continental delights, these eateries beckon both locals and visitors to indulge in a gastronomic adventure without straining their wallets. So, venture forth and savour the flavours of Vizag without compromising your budget with these affordable food items.

Chinese Food – Wok the Talk

For aficionados of Chinese cuisine, Wok the Talk stands as an excellent choice. This pocket-friendly eatery beckons with its flavoursome offerings- noodles, momos, chop suey, thukpa, and fried rice- all promising a satisfying experience without straining your budget.

Location: Beside Quality Mart, Ram Nagar

Apricot Delight – Delights Den

Delights Den is a go-to spot for those seeking an affordable sweet indulgence. Their Apricot Delight is a standout, and you can also explore a range of other flavours such as mango, Gulab Jamun, strawberry, and chocolate, all without breaking the bank.

Location: Opposite The Park Hotel

Chicken Dum Biryani – Senorita Restaurant

Craving the iconic Chicken Dum Biryani? Look no further than Senorita Restaurant, where you can relish this flavourful dish for under 100 rupees. A true gastronomic delight that won’t dent your wallet. Enjoy a pleasant and unassuming ambience at this spot—perfect for a relaxed time with family and friends.

Location: CBM Compound, Asilmetta

Customisable Pani Puri – Desi Pani Puri

Desi Pani Puri promises a personalized Pani Puri experience. Choose from a variety of bases like beetroot, pudina, carrot, and millet, and customize your fillings and sauces for a delightful and affordable venture into the world of flavours.

Location: Opposite Timpany School

Stick Waffles – Conical Gaufres

Don’t miss out on Conical Gaufres’ Stick Waffles, a must-visit spot in Vizag. They offer wallet-friendly options for both regular waffles and stick waffles. Additionally, you have the creative freedom to customize your popsicle waffle by selecting flavours and toppings that suit your taste, ensuring a delightful and personalized treat.

Location: Chitralaya Mall, Jagadamba

Matka Rabdi – Dayaram Sweets

Explore the array of sweets, snacks, and bakery items at Dayaram’s in Vizag. One delicacy not to miss is the Matka Rabdi—a must-try. Served in a small pot, this Rabdi is adorned with delightful dry fruit toppings, adding to the rich and flavorful experience.

Location: Maddilapalem

