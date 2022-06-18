Who can resist waffles? Maybe the ones keeping count on their calories. But waffles are the best evening snacks if you have a sweet tooth. Vizag is home to a number of delightful cafes which also serve as some great hangout spots with friends. Some of these places serve a variety of sinfully yummy waffles for those with an appetite for a load of sweetness.

Here is a list of places that serves amazing waffles in Vizag.

The Belgian Waffle Co.

The most visited and well-known place in Vizag for waffles, The Belgian Waffle Co is situated in the heart of the city, Siripuram. With a bright ambience, this exclusive waffle cafe is a perfect place for a weekend hangout. If you are a chocolate lover, the Chocolate Overload Dark Waffle, Triple Chocolate Waffle, and Belgian Chocolate Milk Waffle must be your considerations. The Belgian Waffle Co also offers a good variety of pancakes. Get your hands on their special chocolate spreads.

Kelvin Scale

Located on the MVP Double Road, near TTD Kalyana Mandapam, Kelvin Scale is primarily an ice cream store which also offers a range of waffles. Try the unique Ice Cream Sandwich Waffle, with your choice of flavoured ice cream between crispy waffles. Also, don’t forget to explore the pocket waffles section for some exciting varieties. Especially, the Oh My God Nutella Pocket Waffles is an option worth trying.

Drnk Lab

Drnk Lab, which is famous for its burgers and cold beverages, is underrated for its waffles. Try the amazing Oreo Waffles, naked Nutella Waffles, and the Whipcream Waffles the next time you are here. If you looking to go the fruit way, you must taste the Mix Fruit Caramelised Waffle. Drnk Lab also has waffles loaded with Kit-Kats and Snickers. This place is located at Seethammadhara.

Belgian Waffle Factory

Yet another exclusive waffle place, located in MVP Colony, Belgian Chocolate Factory is best known for its Sandwich and Bubble Waffles. Every waffle lover must try the Midnight Beauty loaded with strawberry pulp and melted dark chocolate. The Monkey Tella is a crazy combination of banana, melted Nutella, and whipped cream, which is sure to make you fall in love with this place all over again. MA Oreo, The Sin Nutella, Coffee Baeak, and Bubble Overloaded are some worth-trying items here.

Dessertino

One of the recently opened cafes in Vizag, Dessertine is situated at Pandurangapuram near the All India Radio office. Try the Lotus Split Waffle and the SCaramel Drops Waffle for an out-of-the-box experience. If you are looking to go mainstream, the Swiss Choco Chips Waffle and Chocolate Overload Waffle are the best choices. Special mention to the Dark Knight Waffle and Triple Chocolate Paradise Waffle.

Blind Chemistry

Located near Siripuram, Blind Chemistry offers a unique blend of waffles and shakes. The Strawberry Waffle Shake and Watermelon Waffle Shake are worth a shot. Also, try the Salted Caramel Waffle Shake when you are at Blind Chemistry the next time. Special mention to Oreo Waffle Shake and Popcorn Waffle Shake.

Which one of these is your go-to place for waffles in Vizag?