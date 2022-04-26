Back with yet another interesting list of what’s new in town, team Yo! Vizag brings to you good food and entertainment from around the city. As the City of Destiny continues to keep expanding its horizon, more ventures have been springing up to keep the localities entertained. No more just a small city, Vizag, the growing IT hub of Andhra Pradesh has been very welcoming. With many new cafes and restaurants springing up in Vizag, you are in for a fun ride.

For all those constantly on the lookout for new places, cafes, and restaurants in town, here is an exhausting list.

#1 Marlin Cay

Always wondered why that restaurant like structure on the way to Bheemli is always closed? Standing tall by the waters of the Bay of Bengal, the Marlin Cay has finally opened its doors to all Vizagites. With an open view of the ocean, the new restaurant offers dine-in and takeaway options. The perfect option for a good day out at the beach paired with a delicious meal, check out this new restaurant on the Bheemli Beach Road, opposite Erramatti Dibbalu.

#2 Stark

A cafe cum restaurant which has opened by the RK Beach Road is yet another promising place to an already long list in Vizag. Our love to hang out at cafes is a known fact and this new cafe Stark looks promising. This joint also has a long menu of food along with its select coffee range. If you plan to try out a new place with your friends, ditch the regular ones and try this cafe cum restaurant in Vizag.

#3 Paradiso

Located right below Stark is this new venture BFF-Paradiso. A new location for fast food and snacks, this is the perfect place to catch up with friends over fries. With a huge range of dipping sauces, all french fries fans, do not miss this new spot in town. Be sure to try the cheddar cheese sauce on your next visit.

#4 Six O Store

A cute grocery store, relevantly new to the city also offers freshly brewed coffee to its visitors. Built to an almost exact replication of western culture, the store is tucked right next to the Cafooze Cafe near the Officer’s Club in Vizag. With unconventional items up for grab, check out the cute store next time you take a walk in this area.

#5 Kritunga

The Palegars cuisine, which is popular in other cities of South India, introduced its taste to Vizag recently. Making a lot of buzz in the city, with its range of options on the menu, from vegetarian to non-vegetarian, the one dish you must not miss is their ragi ball dipped in ghee. Pair it either with the vegetarian chutney they provide or go an extra mile with the Natu Kodi Pulusu, you will not regret it. With multiple outlets in the city, they are also available on food delivery apps.

#6 Bombay Bites

Another snack and fast food joint located on the beach road beside Keventers and below Stark Cafe is the new venture Bombay Bites. Representing the quick culture of Bombay, this place offers burgers, sandwiches, rolls and much more. A small place which is a front to the old electronics store, Bombay Bites is a good option when you go for a walk by the beach.

#7 DFC

Though Deccan Fried Chicken is not new to Vizag, they have now opened a new dine-in restaurant at Rushikonda. With a large seating area, you can now enjoy your favourite fried chicken with your gang. Also, host your next birthday party here and enjoy the serene location close to the beach. With in house specials changing every day, this is a location you must add to your list.

If you love exploring new cafes and restaurants, let us know which one is your new favourite in Vizag in the comments below.