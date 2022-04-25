Summer is always an excuse to binge on everything cold, be it icecreams, milkshakes or thick shakes, this has to be the perfect season. Though ice creams are the go-to summer dessert to beat the heat, how about a tall glass of liquidy goodness serving the same purpose. Milkshakes are the most underrated drinks, that deserve better marketing. If you ever try these milkshakes and thick shakes in Vizag you are sure to change your opinion. The best dessert that will last longer and keep you fuller, these milkshakes in town are a must-try this summer.

Scroll down for the best milkshakes in Vizag.

#1 Almond Choco Feast Thick Shake @ Creme Shakes

It cannot be put into words how amazing this thick shake is from Creme Shakes. The image does complete justice to the number of almonds provided every time. Top it off with an additional brownie and this will be your new addiction. Not a milkshake, but a thick shake, so be sure to try this when you have a good appetite. Located at Seethammadara, these are also available on your food delivery apps.

#2 Belgian Bang Milkshake @ Kelvin Scale

Just like how Belgian chocolate is widely loved, so is this milkshake at Kelvin Scale. Just with the right amount of ice cream and milk mixed to make a creamy, classic blend, it is a must-try this season. The next time you crave a dessert or just want to have something super-chilled to beat the summer, keep the Belgian Bang Milkshake in mind.

#3 Biscoff Crumbs Thick Shake @ Dessertino

For all those who would like something less chocolaty, the Biscoff Crumbs Thick Shake at Dessertino is the perfect option for you. The creamy shake is paired with a few crumbs on top giving you a little crunch. For all those who would like to have smaller portions, this place offers mini thick shakes and milk shakes. With a wide range of options from vanilla, chocolate, and red velvet to fruity flavours, this cafe is the go-to dessert store in the city right now.

#4 Blueberry Cheesekae Shake @ Dumont Creamery

With real pieces of cheesecake and chunks of blueberry forming this milkshake, Dumont Creamery has just perfected it. One of the best shakes to try this season, it is the perfect refresher for this Vizag heat. A mid-morning or an early evening coffee is best replaced with this stunner. Next time you wish to order a milkshake, something not chocolatey, try the Blueberry Cheesecake Shake.

#5 Kit-Kat Milkshake @ Keventers

Chocolate wafers blended with vanilla ice cream topped with a little chocolate sauce is yet another perfect choice for all milkshake lovers. Keventers has the best Kit-Kat milkshake in town and you should have already given this a try. If not, make sure it’s on your dessert list this week. The beach road Keventers is an option for a great view with a delicious milkshake.

#6 Mix it with Banana @ The Makers of Thickshakes

This whole range of thickshakes is just beyond reality. The Mix it with Banana range has a combination of chocolate, strawberry, peanut butter and many more. This outlet also has various other options for picky eaters. Check out The Makers of Thickshake at MVP Colony or on the food delivery apps.

Let us know which one of these best selling milkshakes in Vizag is your favourite, in the comments below.