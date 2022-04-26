On Monday, 25 April 2022, a baby boy was found abandoned in a bag on railway tracks in Vizianagaram District. As per the police reports, a man spotted a bag lying on railway tracks near Kothavalasa Railway Station at 6 am on Monday. He reported to the Kothavalasa Police Station regarding the baby boy found inside the bag. Upon receiving information. police officials immediately reached the spot and rescued the baby.

The abandoned baby was instantly rushed to a nearby hospital in Vizianagaram District by the police and was vaccinated. Upon a checkup at the hospital, the infant was handed over to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). ICDS is a government institution which provides nutritional meals, primary healthcare, immunization, and health checkups to kids under the age of 6. The infant will remain under the supervision of the ICDS until claimed by the parents.

Further, a case has been filed at the Kothavalasa Police Station under IPC Section 317. The section states, “Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it.—Whoever being the father or mother of a child under the age of twelve years, or having the care of such child, shall expose or leave such child in any place with the intention of wholly abandoning such child, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or with both.”