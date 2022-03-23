If you have been planning to go plant-based in a city like Vizag, with fewer vegan-friendly restaurants, it must be a herculean task. For a few being a vegan is a choice of lifestyle whereas for others it is the only way of life. It is very rare for lactose-intolerant people to enjoy a good dessert here in the city as we have not yet opened up to this side of the food industry. Fortunately, Vizag has a few places that can satisfy the sweet tooth of a lactose-intolerant person, keeping in check their health. Fret not as we have put together a list of restaurants in Vizag where you can avail yourself of vegan-friendly options without any fear.

Here is a list of vegan-friendly restaurants that are also must-visit places.

#1 Mekong – Green Park

Mekong is an authentic Asian restaurant in Green Park Hotel. Luckily, their menu is vegan-friendly. The pan-asian restaurant has a huge option of vegetarian food along with a few vegan options. Try their pan-fried noodles or lotus stem appetizer which even non-vegans are sure to love. The hotel is located at The Green Park in Ram Nagar.

#2 Bean Board

‘Ask and you shall receive.’ This cafe which is famous among the locals for its coffee and sandwich also offers almond milk options for those who are vegan. Any frappe can be converted with an almond milk option. The choco-chip frappe here is a must-have. Do make sure you ask for almond milk, which is a vegan option. The outlet is branched out across the city and Rushikonda has a scenic view to add to their amazing coffee.

#3 Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins is the only place with vegan-friendly, dairy-free ice creams in Vizag. Mississippi Mud, the most popular flavour of the brand is available for those going vegan too. Another flavour vegans can avail of is their Mango flavour. The ice cream parlour has only two options in scoop size and these are not available in family pack options. Baskin Robin is located at the Siripuram Junction under Iron Hill.

#4 Vista – The Park

Vista at The Park does not have any vegan specific dished on their menu. But for all those who want a vegan option could simply just ask the chef. The chef customises your order according to your preferences. Just give them a call to check with the chef and place your order before you reach the restaurant. Vegan pasta is something that can be explored at this restaurant.

#5 The Square – Novotel Bheemili

Even at this exquisite restaurant, one can ask the chef for custom-made vegan alternatives of Indian, Chinese, and Italian cuisines. Caramelized onion pasta and vegan dumplings are surely worth trying. Be sure to give them a call to place your order and book a table at this vegan-friendly restaurant. The RK Beach branch offers almond milk for those who would like to switch from cow milk.

