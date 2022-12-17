Tired of clubs and house parties? Then this is the perfect idea for a new start this upcoming New Year 2023. With the new year just around the corner, it’s time to make plans to make the day memorable. Take a trip to these trending weekend getaways near Vizag and enjoy a relaxed start to 2023 with a private party with your friends and family. Secluded into nature, these weekend getaways near Vizag can be a refreshing choice compared to the same old clubs and house parties.

Check out these trending getaways from Vizag for a refreshing 2023 New Year Party.

#1 Lambasingi

The Switzerland of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi, is the most happening getaway from Vizag this time of the year. With temperatures dropping to a single digit, this scenic beauty is the best way to kick-start a new year. Drive up to this hill station three hours away from Vizag, and rent tents by the hillside to enjoy breathtaking sunrise and sunset views. Music with bonfire is the best combination enjoyed here with family and friends. You can also go strawberry picking and enjoy the taste of a fresh harvest. One can

#2 Araku

Araku is one of the most famous weekend getaways among the locals. The place is known for its scrumptious local cuisine and numerous tourist spots with caves and waterfalls. If you want to escape VIzag’s heat for a bit, be sure to visit Araku. Don’t miss out on their coffee museum, as they offer the world’s best chocolates and coffee varieties. Yet again, located at a very short distance from Vizag, you can reach Araku within 3 hours. The scenic ghat road is sure to steal your heart away. The hill station offers many Government-owned resorts for your comfortable stay.

#3 Papikondalu

The mountain range that runs along Godavari’s holy River is in Rajahmundry. The scenic beauty is a sheer feast for the eyes. One of the best getaways near Vizag, the optical illusion of the mountains growing in size as one moves along the river is an experience that can’t be put into words. With many tourist spots, like the Papikondalu National park, the boat ride on the Godavari, and Gandi Pochamma Temple, your weekend New Year trip to this place is sure to be a breathtaking visual experience. The journey from Vizag is less than 4 hours.

#4 Maredumalli

The undulating terrain of the Eastern Ghats is covered with semi-evergreen forests providing a lush green carpet area of freshness. Flourishing with pure oxygen and dewy weather, the picturesque location has also become the top favourite for movie directors. Located at a distance of 90 km from Rajahmundry and 228 km from Vizag, this place will take you less than 5 hours to reach. Plan your New Year Party with friends and family on this short weekend trip.

#5 Vanajangi

Nestled amidst the Eastern Ghats, Vanjangi, a village near Paderu in the Visakhapatnam District, has been making headlines late with its scenic beauty. Located 3400 feet above sea level, the scenes of dense clouds floating endlessly amid the hills in Vanjangi early in the morning have attracted nature lovers from Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring states. Visit this weekend getaway from Vizag for the best New Year Party.

