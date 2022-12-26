Parties, pubs, clubs and DJ Nights are the most common ways to celebrate every New Year. But, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea to enjoy electrifying music and dancing to Bollywood beats. For a more relaxed and soothing start to this upcoming New Year 2023, check out these 5 road trips around Vizag. Scenic views, local food and chilling weather could give you the perfect start to yet another beautiful year. Sit back and enjoy a relaxing weekend.

Check out these 5 road trips around Vizag to celebrate New Year 2023.

#1 Gopalpur

The long and clean coastlines of Gopalpur, with mesmerising sunrises and sunsets, give you an international destination feel. Located at a distance of 285 km from Vizag, Gopalpur is an undisturbed beauty you must visit. Plan a road trip with friends and family and stay at the picturesque resorts for a peaceful start to 2023.

Distance from Vizag: 285 km

#2 Jeypore

From historical palaces to chilling hill stations, Jeypore, located in Odisha, is yet another option for a road trip from Vizag. Explore famous tourist spots like the Duduma and Shakti Waterfalls, which are also great options for on-site camping. Drive away from the hustle and bustle of city life and kickstart the New Year by becoming one with nature.

Distance from Vizag: 215 km

#3 Maredumilli

A small village in the Alluri Sitharama Raju District, Maredumilli, boasts of many many waterfalls and viewpoints. With pleasant weather this time of the year, the drive through the thick forest area is a good option for an offbeat New Year vacation. Located at a distance of just 90 km from Rajahmundry, you can also visit the famous Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary during your trip.

Distance from Vizag: 245 km

#4 Yanam

Located in the Yanam District near Kakinada, this French Colony in Andhra Pradesh is a famous winter getaway. Get a glimpse of Pondy right here with beautiful French lanes and breathtaking views of the Gauthami River, meeting the Godavari. Visit the famous Draksharama Temple, Hope Island, Adurru Excavation Site and much more.

Distance from Vizag: 160 km

Also read: Vacation at these 5 must-visit islands in Andhra Pradesh

#5 Papikondalu

Papikondalu is not a good road trip from Vizag but also an adventure in the water of the Godavari river. The river cruise here is one of the most sought-after tourist spots along with the National Park. The 1,000 sq km area offers stunning views of the hills while you sail through in between. Give yourself a break from work and head to this scenic beauty for a New Year trip this year.

Distance from Vizag: 205 km

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.