New Year’s eve is around the corner, leaving us in search of plans to end 2022 perfectly. While a major chunk prefers partying outdoors with electrifying music and pomp settings, there is a section that enjoys a movie marathon or a binge spree with their gang at home. Catering to all those cinephiles, as many as six movies and five web series were released today on OTTs to spice up their New Year plans and bid an entertaining farewell to 2022. Make sure to have subscriptions to these OTT platforms at your disposal.

Here are the movies and web series released today on OTTs for your New Year party at home.

DSP

DSP is a Tamil action comedy directed by Ponram and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Anukeerthy Vas in the lead roles. Vasco da Gama is the son of a wholesale flower dealer leading a carefree life. When his sister gets a match, he learns that the groom, Mutta Ravi, is an evil person. How Vasco da Gama kills Ravi forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platforms: Netflix, Sun NXT

Mili

Mili is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen and was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Young Mili is kidnapped and finds herself trapped in a freezer with no way out. With every ticking second, her chances of survival go bleak. How she makes it out of that freezer and escapes death forms the crux of the plot. The movie stars Jahnvi Kapoor in the titular role and Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, and others as supporting characters.

OTT platform: Netflix

White Noise

White Noise is a comedy-drama written and directed by Noah Baumbach and is an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name. The plot follows a contemporary American family dealing with the conflicts of everyday life. How they grapple with the universal mysteries of love, death, and happiness is shown through hilarious, horrifying, lyrical, and absurd events.

OTT platform: Netflix

Udanpaal

Udanpaal is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by Karthik Seenivasan and stars Gayathrie, Vivek Prasanna, Dheena, Abarnathi, and Charlie in the lead roles. Four children learn that they can claim their father’s property. How they plan to kill him to get their hands on the inheritance forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Aha

Also read: Plan a New Year party with these must-watch Malayalam movies of 2022

Rocket Gang

Rocket Gang is a Hindi supernatural musical comedy directed by Bosco Martis and stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jaikhani, and others. Ranbir Kapoor played a special role in this movie. A team of five children step into the biggest dance competition to accomplish their dreams. How they accomplish it amidst hilarious events forms Rocket Gang.

OTT platform: Zee5

She Said

Directed by Maria Schrader, and starring Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, and others in key roles, She Said is an American biographical drama. The film is based on the book of the same title by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. She Said follows the investigation that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Glory

The Glory is an upcoming South Korean revenge thriller directed by Ahn Gil-ho. A former victim of school violence takes a unique and scary step to take revenge against her bullies. She takes up a job as a homeroom teacher at the elementary school one of the bullies’ kids is studying. The Glory stars Song Hye-kyo, Jung Ji-so, Lee Do-hyun, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Aar Ya Paar

A warrior from an ancient tribe sets foot in the modern world for the first time seeking revenge for the injustice done to his kind. As the ruthless corporates eye to bring down every single tree and topple every last stone in his tribe’s homeland, the protagonist puts up a valiant fight against the world. Aar Ya Paar stars Aditya Raval, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Map for the Wedding

Map for the Wedding is a Japanese comedy drama starring Wakana Aoi, Kanta Sato, and Sayuri Matsumura in the lead roles and was directed by Ryo Miyawaki and Hitomi Kitagawa. Two unmarried employees at a firm face a tricky situation in which one of them has to shift their base to another city. To avoid this, they fake a wedding and fool their boss. But things take a romantic turn when the two start falling for each other.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Island

Island is a Korean action fantasy series starring Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, Cha Eun-woo, and Sung Joon in key roles. The plot revolves around three people who put their lives on the edge to fight against an evil that is trying to decimate the world. Island is directed by Bae Jong.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also read: Top 7 Korean dramas of 2022 from All of Us are Dead to Glitch you must watch

Chhota Bheem S15

Catch up with your childhood favourite character Chhota Bheem and his friends, Chutki, Raju, Kalia, Jaggu, and others, this weekend. Join them on their new adventure and relive your school days in the brand new season.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies and web series released today on OTTs you are watching first on New Year’s eve. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.