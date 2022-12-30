2022 was a year of many political fiascos and national events in Vizag, which put the City of Destiny on the map. The President of India, the Prime Minister and many other foreign nationals visited the city to boost its development and praise its prominence in Indian history. Though we all have our inhibitions on Vizag becoming the next Executive Capital, we have to applaud the efforts of the state government. Take a look at the major events of 2022 that took place in Vizag.

Here are the major events of 2022 that put Vizag on the map.

#1 Presidential Fleet Review (PFR)

Under the leadership of the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, the PFR was conducted in Vizag in February 2022. It set the tone for the year with the President calling Vizag an important centre for industry and economy. The excellent parade of ships, aircraft and submarines showcased the professional competence and determination of the maritime services of the nation. Vizag and its history with the country were elevated, and a future road to being an important trade centre was established.

#2 Swachh Survekshan Survey

The City of Destiny has always been praised for its cleanliness and maintenance of roads and infrastructure. During the Swachh Survekshan Citizen Feedback Survey, Vizag stood second to South Delhi in April. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been strict against the use of single-use plastic, regarding which various awareness programs were also conducted in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the efforts of Vizag city in his Mann Ki Baat.

#3 Cordelia Cruise

The private cruise line, which made the headlines for its services between Mumbai and Goa, added Vizag as one of its destinations in June this year. The Chennai-Vizag-Pondicherry-Chennai cruise was much loved by the people of Vizag. Despite facing a few challenges with docking in Pondicherry the cruise trip was sold out for months. People from across the country travelled to Vizag to experience this one-of-a-kind attraction.

#4 India vs South Africa T20

One of the five-match series was held here in Visakhapatnam in June 2022. Players this year were welcomed with the same fan frenzy as 6,800 tickets were sold out on the very first day.

#5 Andhra Premier League

For the first time, following the success of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and Karnataka Premier League (KPL), Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association hosted the Andhra Premier League. The league proved to be a major stepping platform for many budding talents in the state. Six teams of local players took part in the games, and Coastal Riders took the trophy home in October. This venture opened a new platform for the sport in the state, encouraging more and more people to take it up.

#6 PM Modi’s Visit to Vizag

The Prime Miniter of India, Narendra Modi, visited Vizag on 11 and 12 November 2022. This event garnered a lot of attention in national media as the PM launched infrastructure projects worth Rs. 10,000 crores. Among the prominent ones were the redevelopment works of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, the Visakhapatnam Port development project, and other road and highway construction projects. Addressing the Vizag crowd, CM YS Jagan appealed to the PM. A huge gathering of nearly three lakh people was organised at the Andhra University grounds, where Modi addressed the gathering and lauded the efforts of the state and its people.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Police to set up tourist kiosks on Beach Road and other places

#7 Navy Day

For the first time ever, the Navy Day celebrations were organised in Visakhapatnam on 4 December 2022 in the presence of the Hon’ble President of India. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended the event as the guest of honour. The Navy Day ceremony began with the placing of a wreath on the ‘Victory at Sea’ war memorial on the RK Beach Road to honour the lives of sailors who sacrificed their lives for the country. The Indian Navy ships, aircraft and special forces of the Western, Southern and Eastern Naval Command, then showcased their gallantry. This was followed by a sunset ceremony and illumination of the ships at the anchorage. The event, which became national news, put Vizag on the map as an important site for Navy activities.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more.