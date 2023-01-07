The most awaited event in Vizag this weekend, the pre-release event of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, has been facing some issues. What was supposed to take place at RK Beach Road was later shifted to the AU Grounds before shifting it back to RK Beach Road this morning. The event will now be happening by the beach on 8 January 2023.

The Vizag Police initially denied the Waltair Veerayya team permission to set up the stage for the pre-release event at the RK Beach Road due to the heavy footfall of tourists on weekends. AU Grouds was finalised as the venue, but the organisers have taken permission to conduct the event at RK Beach Road nevertheless. The stage, which was removed on Friday, is now being set up again. Fans of the actor were seen eagerly waiting for the set-up this morning.

Waltair Veerayya stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Hassan, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles, along with the Megastar. The movie is directed by KS Ravindra and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film, slated to release on 13 January 2023, during the Sankranti season, has been making the headlines for its clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie Veera Simha Reddy, releasing on 12 January 2023. Both the superstars of the Telugu Film Industry will be fighting it out at the box office next week, nevertheless giving the audience double the entertainment.

